Pet of the week: Abby

This week KFBB is featuring Abby as our Pet of the Week. She's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Abby is a 3-year-old smaller cat who is doing very well for her tough upbringing.



“She was found as a stray out in Belt and she wasn’t doing very well when she was brought to us and we brought her back and she is doing wonderful now,” said Erin Doran.



Abby does have some shaven spots from previous health problems but her coat should come in just fine, and the adoption center says she is a unique cat who will make a great companion.



“She gets along with other cats, she doesn’t really pay attention to dogs, and they’re just kind of there for her. She would do best in pretty much any kind of family, she’s very friendly, and she loves treats. She is a little shy when you first meet her but most cats are,” said Doran.



If you’re interested in adopting Abby you can head over to the adoption center at 900 25th Avenue NE or you can call the center at 406 727 Pets.