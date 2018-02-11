False accusations over stolen purse leads to shooting

A shooting happened on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 this morning.

GFPD says the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims' denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or7 times" according to the victim. Their car was hit twice.

The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car and was on his way to the police station.

GFPD officers intercepted the suspect on the 500 block of 4th St N and one man fled on foot ditching the handgun used in the shooting. After a short foot chase, GFPD apprehended the suspect. Three others were also in the vehicle.

The suspect whose name is not being released at this time was charged with 3 counts of assault with a weapon and one count aggravated kidnapping. A member of the suspect's party was also arrested for unrelated warrant charges.

The three victims were uninjured during the shooting.