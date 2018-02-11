False accusations over stolen purse leads to shooting

A shooting happened on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 this morning.
GFPD says the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims' denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or7 times" according to the victim. Their car was hit twice.
The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car and was on his way to the police station.
GFPD officers intercepted the suspect on the 500 block of 4th St N and one man fled on foot ditching the handgun used in the shooting. After a short foot chase, GFPD apprehended the suspect. Three others were also in the vehicle.
The suspect whose name is not being released at this time was charged with 3 counts of assault with a weapon and one count aggravated kidnapping. A member of the suspect's party was also arrested for unrelated warrant charges.
The three victims were uninjured during the shooting.
Sunday, February 11 2018 1:10 PM EST2018-02-11 18:10:24 GMT
One man is left injured in a vehicle rollover on the 10th Ave. South bridge (Warden Bridge) over the Missouri River at approximately 10 this morning. GFPD says he has a small laceration to his head and is expected to recover. The 10th Ave South bridge is closed to eastbound traffic at this time. Because of this, expect delays in the area as numerous officers are directing traffic. We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available
Thursday, February 1 2018 11:35 PM EST2018-02-02 04:35:32 GMT
The Montana Public Service Commission announced Northwestern Energy has been overbilling customers. They say that for the last 2 years they overcharged residents by 3 and a half million dollars. According to the Public Service Commission, they are working to now make it so residential customers are treated more fairly compared to industrial customers when it comes to paying for the same services. One of the reasons behind this is the amount of commercial and industrial c...
Friday, February 9 2018 6:15 PM EST2018-02-09 23:15:54 GMT
Cases of the flu have picked up here in Montana. According to Montana DPHHS, there have been 779 cases reported during week five of 2018. More than 4,000 cases have been reported total this season, with more than 400 hospitalizations. 17 different outbreaks have also been reported. According to the CDC, the best ways to prevent the flu is to avoid close contact with those who are sick, cover your mouth and nose when sneezing, wash your hands and avoid touch...
Sunday, February 11 2018 10:45 PM EST2018-02-12 03:45:21 GMT
One man was arrested Saturday night in East Helena after a four-hour long standoff with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Leo Dutton, deputies were called to a home on Valley View Drive in East Helena around 8 p.m. The caller said a man had pointed a gun at a woman and was riding around the property on a four-wheeler. When deputies arrived the man, identified as 21-year-old Stryker Navarre Miller, took off on foot. Deputies were able to track him to a s...
A new scam is rearing it's ugly head and this time it has to do with your NorthWestern Energy bill. Several calls have been reported to the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, in which someone claims to be from NorthWestern Energy.
