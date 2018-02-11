UPDATE: Shooting suspect facing additional charge - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

UPDATE: Shooting suspect facing additional charge

UPDATE: Elias Rodriguez is now facing an additional charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Court documents say this charge was brought about because Rodriguez allegedly threw the handgun suspected of being used in the crime in an attempt to hide the gun where police would not find it.

The State has requested his bond be maintained in the amount of $100,000 as set by Judge Elizabeth Best during his initial appearance for the other charges.

UPDATE: Police have released the name of the suspect involved in Sunday's shooting.

Charging documents say Elias Joseph Rodriguez is facing two counts of Assault With a Weapon, one count of Aggravated Kidnapping, and one count of Obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Public Servant. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $100,000.

A shooting happened on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 on Sunday morning.

Great Falls police say the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or 7 times," according to the victim. Their car was hit twice, but they weren't hurt in the shooting.

The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car while on the way to the police station. 

GFPD officers intercepted the suspect's vehicle on the 500 block of 4th St. N., and one man fled on foot, ditching the handgun allegedly used in the shooting. After a short foot chase, police apprehended the suspect. Three others were also in the vehicle.

The suspect, whose name is not being released at this time, was charged with three counts of assault with a weapon and one count aggravated kidnapping. A member of the suspect's party was also arrested for unrelated warrant charges.

  • Roads near Browning to remain closed through the night

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 5:29 PM EST2018-02-13 22:29:52 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.   

  • Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Monday, February 12 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-02-13 03:39:43 GMT

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

  • Finalists announced for Carroll College President

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 5:01 PM EST2018-02-13 22:01:48 GMT

    In a press release, Carroll College has announced the two finalists vying for the position of President.  Dr. John Cech of Helena, and Dr. Thomas Powell of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania are the final two candidates.  Dr. Cech is Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education for the Montana University System, and he serves as the Chief Academic, Research and Student Affairs Officer for the 11 campuses of the Montana University System. He and his wife Victoria will be on campus Thursda...

  • Server posts on Facebook that church didn't tip, gets fired

    Monday, February 12 2018 11:28 AM EST2018-02-12 16:28:14 GMT

    PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church. Tamlynn Yoder told the Palm Beach Post that she took to social media after Christ Fellowship church placed a 75-item order Wednesday from Outback Steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens.

  • Man facing charges for possessing a stolen vehicle

    Monday, February 12 2018 9:57 PM EST2018-02-13 02:57:56 GMT

    One man is facing charges after being found in possession of a vehicle stolen from the UM campus. 

