Woman dies after snowmobile accident

A woman has died following a snowmobile accident in Dog Creek near Helena. According to the Lewis and Clark Coroner's Office, 33-year-old Laura Park died from blunt force trauma after hitting a tree Saturday afternoon. It all happened around 3:15 p.m.

One man is left injured in a vehicle rollover on the 10th Ave. South bridge (Warden Bridge) over the Missouri River at approximately 10 this morning. GFPD says he has a small laceration to his head and is expected to recover. The 10th Ave South bridge is closed to eastbound traffic at this time. Because of this, expect delays in the area as numerous officers are directing traffic. We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available