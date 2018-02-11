Local LEGO League Champions - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Local LEGO League Champions

GREAT FALLS -

4th and 5th graders at the Foothills Community Christian School got innovative earlier this month, winning first place in the state at the FIRST LEGO League Championship Tournament.

The kids won in the innovative solution category and competed against 69 teams from across the state. 

The theme of this year's competition was Hydro Dynamics, where the students focused on chlorine's effects on the body.

"We found out that chlorine can cause itchy and burning eyes, itchy skin, and infections, asthma, and in very rare cases cancer," said Anna Bauer, one of the students.

The students found that Vitamin C was the solution for itchy skin and even hair discoloration. 

They have been working on the project since October. 

