Supporting our children

Over the weekend, teams, joined together to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Great Falls by hitting the bowling lanes in an effort to help reach their fundraising goal.

Over the course of two days, teams enjoyed fun trivia, pizza, and of course testing out their bowling skills. Alex Brown, Director of Development, said they are thrilled by the support from the community. In fact, they had 26 teams. She says they met their budget goal of 20 thousand dollars, but there's more work ahead.

"We've still got a big hole to fill to make up for the budget cuts that we had about 115 thousand dollars so we're still trucking away," said Brown.

She sad there is still a few fundraising events in the work's and one is even coming up on Wednesday.