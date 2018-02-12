YWCA Salute to Women Gala

Support powerful, inspiring women in our community by nominating someone for the 26th Annual Salute to Women Gala at the YWCA of Great Falls.
The event will be April 21st in Great Falls; nominations are accepted until Friday, February 23rd. From the YWCA's website:
"...six outstanding women from the community will be honored in addition to a new Lifetime Achievement Award being given to Sheila Rice. Honorees will be recognized for their contribution to their professions, areas of interest, community or the well-being of society."
If you would like to nominate someone, or for more information about the event, go to the YWCA website.
A shooting happened on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 this morning. GFPD says the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims' denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or7 times" according to the victim. Their car was hit twice. The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car and was on his way to the police station. GFPD officers inte...
One man was arrested Saturday night in East Helena after a four-hour long standoff with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office. According to Sheriff Leo Dutton, deputies were called to a home on Valley View Drive in East Helena around 8 p.m. The caller said a man had pointed a gun at a woman and was riding around the property on a four-wheeler. When deputies arrived the man, identified as 21-year-old Stryker Navarre Miller, took off on foot. Deputies were able to track him to a s...
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
The Winter Olympics begin today in South Korea, and while the world's top athletes are there to compete, there are also some incredible Olympians here in the Treasure State.
Helena Public Schools will not be in session tomorrow. The district made the announcement earlier this morning after they decided to release students early from school Thursday.
