YWCA Salute to Women Gala

Support powerful, inspiring women in our community by nominating someone for the 26th Annual Salute to Women Gala at the YWCA of Great Falls.

The event will be April 21st in Great Falls; nominations are accepted until Friday, February 23rd. From the YWCA's website:

"...six outstanding women from the community will be honored in addition to a new Lifetime Achievement Award being given to Sheila Rice. Honorees will be recognized for their contribution to their professions, areas of interest, community or the well-being of society."

If you would like to nominate someone, or for more information about the event, go to the YWCA website.