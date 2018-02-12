Man facing charges for possessing a stolen vehicle

One man is facing charges after being found in possession of a vehicle stolen from the UM campus.

The police report states on January 9th, a GFPD officer came upon two vehicles which had appeared to have been in an accident at the intersection of Smelter Ave NE and 9th St NE. He noted a male and a female near a silver Toyota passenger car, but when the officer got out of his car, the woman was gone.

GFPD determined the Toyota was stuck in the snow, as the driver, Ely Williams, said he lost control and spun around then got stuck in a large snow bank. When Williams was asked where the woman went, he stated there was no one else with him.

Upon running the car's plates, the officer learned it had been reported stolen off a 1964 Thunderbird.

According to the police report, Williams told an evolving story about how he came to be in possession of the Toyota that the officer didn't think made sense. He had a suspended license and could not provide the registration or proof of insurance.

The vehicle was confirmed stolen from the University of Montana campus. While arresting Williams for possession of a stolen vehicle, the officer reports William tensed his body and attempted to pull away from the officer's grasp as if he were about to fight or run.

The police report states the officer put Williams on the ground and order him to put his hands behind his back, which Williams did not do. The officer then struck Williams because he felt there was a high level of risk of injury since they were on the side of an icy, heavily traveled street, and Williams had not yet been searched for weapons. When Williams refused to put his hands behind his back again, the officer used knee strikes to the head. Williams then reportedly allowed himself to be handcuffed.

Williams is charged with two counts of Theft, one count of Resisting Arrest, one count of Driving while Suspended/Revoked, one count of Careless Driving, and one count of No Insurance. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $5,000.