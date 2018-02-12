GFPS Committee recommends final option for redistricting, Board makes final decision soon

Tonight, Great Falls Public School's committee gave the school board their final recommendation for the redistricting of its elementary schools.





The consulting firm which is overseeing the redistricting explained why the adjustment needed to take place, and why some options just didn't work.

In short they came up with a form of option d. Some of the changes included the Sacajawea elementary school going back to existing zones. The Whittier and Giant Springs line will be drawn at 14th street. The Morningside line will stretch to 15th street and further adjustments to the Lincoln and Lewis and Clark border.

From here the board has a bit of work ahead of them.

“We are analyzing it right now, taking a look at our functional capacity based on the new scenario and the proposal that will be presented to the board here for their consideration.” Says Ruth Uecker



Uecker went on to say there are lots of considerations to take in.



Like how they will move staff around within the district, how they will inform the parents of the 337 students who will be impacted, and much more.



The board will make their final decision to enact these changes in their next board meeting on the 12th of March.



For more information on Great Falls Public Schools variant of option d here is the link

http://www.gfps.k12.mt.us/content/boundary-adjustmentredistricting-information