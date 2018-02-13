Roads near Browning to remain closed through the night - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Roads near Browning to remain closed through the night

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Lewis, News Producer
UPDATE: 3:24 pm

Weather is not slowing down at all near Browning.  Blackfeet Law Enforcement made the following announcement this afternoon:

"Per the Montana Department of Transportation- ALL ROADS THAT ARE CURRENTLY CLOSED WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING. A decision will be made tomorrow morning whether the roads will open again. BIA Route 1 and BIA Route 8 are also CLOSED. If you drive around a barricade on a closed road, you will be issued citations!! Please stay home, keep your families safe and warm. Thank you!"

UPDATE 1:17 pm:

MDT has now closed US 89 from St. Mary through Browning and into Dupuyer.

Hwy 464 from Browning to Babb has also been downgraded from bare and dry to scattered snow and ice.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement put out the following message:

"If you decide to drive Highway 464 from Browning to Babb, please remember that the road conditions can change at any time. Highway 89 from Browning to Kiowa has been updated from “scattered snow and ice” to “Closed.” Again, we are asking that the public remain at home, this includes the town and side streets. If you go around a barricade on a closed road, citations will be issued. Do not attempt to drive a road that is closed, chances are it hasn’t been plowed since it closed"

Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.  

The following roads are closed:

Hwy 2 From Browning to Cut Bank 

Hwy 2 From Browning to Summit

Hwy 89 From St Mary to Kiowa

Hwy 89 From Browning to Dupuyer

All roads surrounding those areas that are open are being reported as snow packed and icy.

Schools in Browning and Cut Bank are closed for the day.

