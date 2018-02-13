Want to go to Browning? Better think again! - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Want to go to Browning? Better think again!

By Megan Lewis, News Producer
Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.  

The following roads are closed:

Hwy 2 From Browning to Cut Bank 

Hwy 2 From Browning to Summit

Hwy 89 From St Mary to Kiowa

Hwy 89 From Browning to Dupuyer

All roads surrounding those areas that are open are being reported as snow packed and icy.

Schools in Browning and Cut Bank are closed for the day.

