Keeping the dog sledding tradition alive

Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church. Tamlynn Yoder told the Palm Beach Post that she took to social media after Christ Fellowship church placed a 75-item order Wednesday from Outback Steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens.
A shooting happened on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 this morning. GFPD says the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims' denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or7 times" according to the victim. Their car was hit twice. The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car and was on his way to the police station. GFPD officers inte...
One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.
One man is facing charges after being found in possession of a vehicle stolen from the UM campus.
