Keeping the dog sledding tradition alive

The 33rd annual Race to the Sky, Montana's premier 300 and 100-mile dog sled races took place this past weekend. Over 100 dogs and mushers competed for the top prize, but one musher said it's not all about winning.

People travel far and near just to see some of the top sled dogs and mushers do what they love.

Christina Gibson of Washington has been mushing for 4 years now. She says she became interested after watching the 1995 kids' movie Balto. She is only 17 years old and said now dog sledding is all she can think about.

Gibson said, "I think certain people are meant to do certain things. Some things just kinda click. And for me, running dogs is my life now."

Though this is her passion, she recognizes that dog sledding has become a bit of a dying tradition. She says it's up to fellow mushers like herself to keep this tradition alive.

Christina and her team will be competing in Alaska in the Junior Iditarod later this month. Win or lose, she's just grateful for the opportunity of a lifetime.

She said, "It's not about winning for me. If we finish and I've got a happy, healthy team... when they look good I'm happy."

On Feb. 12, Jessie Royer won the Race to the Sky for the fourth time.