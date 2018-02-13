Finalists announced for Carroll College President - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Finalists announced for Carroll College President

In a press release, Carroll College has announced the two finalists vying for the position of President. 

Dr. John Cech of Helena, and Dr. Thomas Powell of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania are the final two candidates. 

Dr. Cech is Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education for the Montana University System, and he serves as the Chief Academic, Research and Student Affairs Officer for the 11 campuses of the Montana University System. He and his wife Victoria will be on campus Thursday, Feb. 22nd to meet with students, faculty and staff. 

Dr. Powell is President Emeritus of Mount Saint Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and served as president from 2003-2005. Dr. Powell has also served as President of Saint John's Catholic Preparatory School in Frederick, Maryland since July of 2015. 

Dr. Powell and his wife Irene will be visiting campus on Wednesday, Feb. 21st. 

The Carroll Board of Trustees are hoping to have a new president on board by this summer to replace President Thomas Evans, who let for San Antonio, Texas in June of 2017. 

To view complete resumes for each finalist, visit Carroll College's website

