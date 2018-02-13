Ice jam could spell trouble

TOWNSEND, Mont.- Ice jams are nothing new for the people of Townsend. They see one about every year, but folks around here tell me its a bit more severe this time.



"This one’s been worse than normal,” said David Doig, a life-long resident.



Officials with the National Weather Service agree with David. NWS' chief hydrologist made the trek from Great Falls to see just how bad things are.



"In this case it’s a little bit of a unique situation because the river is actually damming up because of Canyon Ferry Lake. So the lake freezes over, get a pretty solid chunk of ice on it and then as the temperatures get colder it starts to jam at the lake and backs up from there," said Arin Peters, Chief Hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Great Falls.



The river is frozen solid for about a mile and a half stretch. As a result, a campground, a couple of neighboring roads and the Wildlife and Parks building have experienced flooding. Sadly there is not much that can be done to help stop damages.



“Pretty hard to stop that river if it’s going to go. In history it’s happened many times and I guess I don’t get that worried about it. We keep an eye on it, but there’s not a lot we can do,” said Tim Rauser, Public Works Director for the City of Townsend.



Some longtime locals like David say they wish officials would break up the ice with dynamite like they used to many years ago. David says they stopped because some people did not like how it harmed the fish.