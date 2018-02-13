Search no more for the perfect V-Day gift

Valentines day is less than 24 hours away... And safe to say a lot of people are still scrambling trying to find the perfect gift for their special somebody. Well, Benefis said they have an idea for you.

Therapists from Benefis Health System said, massages are the best option for your loved one, because not only will they enjoy it, but it's healthy for them too. Adding people often come in because they are sore or want to relieve stress, but there is more to it.



Studies show that it also promotes better sleep habits, lowers blood pressure and for cancer patients, it can reduce chemotherapy treatments.