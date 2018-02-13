Great Falls Snowmobile Club celebrates accomplishment, future events

It may only be February, but it has already been an impressive year for the Great Falls Snowmobile Club.

The organization recently took home three top awards from the Montana Snowmobile Association, including "Club of the Year," "Snowmobiler of the Year" for member Hank Raaum, and "Groomer of the Year."

President Bill McDaniel says it's a huge honor for the entire club, and it's pushed them forward to be even bigger and better.

To help make that happen, the club is hosting two upcoming events: the 3 Club Cookout on March 4th, and the Sled and Go Seek on March 17th.

For more information on the Club, and their upcoming events, search "Great Falls Snowmobile Club" on Facebook.