Beware of Valentine's Day scams

It's a holiday that lovey-dovey types are counting the hours to Valentine's day and right now we're just a few hours until the official start. Many are seeking to find love but if you're not careful you may end up finding yourself caught up in a romance scam.

According to the Better Business Bureau(BBB), scammers pretend to be love interests and play on emotion for financial gain. Last year scammers stole over 1 billion dollars from the people who were looking for love. They say there are people out there really seeking love, just make sure to use caution and look for red flags, especially on dating websites.

Dan Buchta of the BBB said if they ask to move it off the dating website on to email correspondents or text correspondents should raise the first red flag. He added another big red flag is at some point if you have never ever met you face to face they ask you for money is a major big red flag.

He added someone who cares will never put you in financial jeopardy.

