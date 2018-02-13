Fairfield bus routes limited due to snow - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Fairfield bus routes limited due to snow

Fairfield Schools announced Tuesday evening that only two bus routes will be running Wednesday.
They include are Route 3- Hausman, and Route 5, Johnson.
School officials ask that students be waiting near the highway since buses will not be able to get off the highways to pick them up.
 

