Fairfield bus routes limited due to snow

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - The latest search of the Snake River for the body of a Washington state woman whose former husband is charged with killing her has come up empty. The Lewiston Tribune reports the search that ended Saturday included the U.S. Coast Guard and officials from Washington state and Idaho.

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - The latest search of the Snake River for the body of a Washington state woman whose former husband is charged with killing her has come up empty. The Lewiston Tribune reports the search that ended Saturday included the U.S. Coast Guard and officials from Washington state and Idaho.