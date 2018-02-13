Student Athlete of the Week: Foothills Basketball Player Ben Fried

"It gives you a little heartwarming feeling to know that you're doing something good for somebody else who maybe can't have that all the time," said Falcons senior guard Ben Fried.

When Foothills basketball player Ben Fried began volunteering, he quickly realized how much work needed to be done to make the Great Falls community a better place.

"He's a very busy person. But when there's something to be done he's very willing and unselfish with his time," said his coach, John Fried.

Ben volunteers for six hours every Sunday at his church as a technician, where he puts together announcements and video for sermons. He also helps people get back on track at the

Grace Home, a transitional housing facility.

"It's just good when they come to you when you're done with your work and they say 'thank you so much, we appreciate you, you don't know how much this means to us," he said.

But the experience that stood out to Ben the most was during a shift at the food bank. Because of him, kids were not going to go hungry for quite some time.

Ben remembered "we ended up packing two and a half weeks worth of lunches for those guys and so I thought that was really cool. It really hit me hard that these kids are in such a tough

situation so I thought it was cool that we got to help them out a lot."

In everything Ben does, he keeps the well-being of others in mind. And he has one final message for people looking to make a difference in their community.

"Just do what we can to show love to people who don't necessarily receive it all the time."