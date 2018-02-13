Great Falls Emergency Services enacts new protocols - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls Emergency Services enacts new protocols

Posted: Updated:

After 2 years of research, new protocols have been put in place for Great Falls Emergency Services.


Now EMTs and Paramedics will be better prepared for calls to service.

The new set of protocols are more specific about what the paramedics should and need to do under certain circumstances, said Justin Grohs.

One of the paramedics who worked to get these new protocols enacted says its imperative to stay up to date on things like this.

We want to stay on top of whats current, whats going on, and what the research is finding is going to be the best practice for a patient, said Sean Burrows.

The old standards are pretty vague and don't cover unique scenarios which first responders might still run into.

They don't have some of those calls we might not see all the time and thats like snake bites, said Burrows.


The new protocols are easier to access than ever before. A simple look at the computer and they have all of the procedures to take.


In fact, even on the way to a call Paramedics and EMTs can access the protocols on their phones to brush up before even making it to the scene.

Great Falls Emergency Service says this is just one way for them to get better at saving lives.

We've always had quite good pre-hospital EMS response. Our attitude is we can always get better. With these protocols, these clarified and specific protocols will just improve the quality of patient care thats being done in the field out there, said Grohs.

Grohs told us there were many more changes to protocols on scenarios that are called low volume high acuity. Which are incidents that don't happen often but require specific care and those details can be found easily, thanks to the new protocols.

