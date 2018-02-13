Filius Retires from Havre Wrestling

There was some shocking news from the hi-line Tuesday afternoon as arguably the most successful high school wrestling coach the state of Montana has ever seen announced he will retire.

Havre wrestling coach Scott Filius said he will not return next season as the head man.

Under Filius the Blue Ponies won 12 Class A state titles including a five-peat lasting from 2013 to 2017. 58 state champs wrestled under the direction of Filius including his son Parker and Jase Stokes who became the first two wrestlers in program history to win four individual state titles in a row.

Over the weekend at the state wrestling tournament in Billings Havre placed second trailing only Sidney.

Filius said the timing was right to retire, and that he has no doubt Havre will remain a wrestling power in Class A.

"I got a son in college, a daughter in college, another daughter who will be a freshman in high school, and I'd like to spend some more time watching those folks," he said. "We've had great help in Havre and (the rest of my coaching staff) is more than capable of stepping in so it was just time."

Filius said he will still teach at Havre High School.