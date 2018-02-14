BBB warns consumers of shipping scams

The Better Business Bureau warns consumers that scammers are using names like DHL, United States Postal Service, and even FedEx to steal your money.

Dan Buchta, Montana Marketplace Director of the BBB, said these scams usually come in the form of an email using well-known shipping companies' brands and logos. In this email, there is a blue link to enter your personal information and it often times requests a payment to deliver the package. Buchta said that if they are who they say they are, then they would already have your name and address. Buchta said the emails are very carefully constructed, saying that they tried to deliver a package to you that you ordered online and they needed a signature for it so they could not leave it at your doorstep.

He said the link has several pitfalls if clicked including downloading malware and viruses. The BBB said if you suspect that someone is trying to scam you " DO NOT" click the link and always contact the carrier to ask about your package.

To report a scam to the BBB click the link below:

http://www.bbb.org/scamtracker