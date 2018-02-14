BBB warns consumers of shipping scams - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

BBB warns consumers of shipping scams

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect

The Better Business Bureau warns consumers that scammers are using names like DHL, United States Postal Service, and even FedEx to steal your money.

Dan Buchta, Montana Marketplace Director of the BBB, said these scams usually come in the form of an email using well-known shipping companies' brands and logos. In this email, there is a blue link to enter your personal information and it often times requests a payment to deliver the package. Buchta said that if they are who they say they are, then they would already have your name and address. Buchta said the emails are very carefully constructed, saying that they tried to deliver a package to you that you ordered online and they needed a signature for it so they could not leave it at your doorstep. 

He said the link has several pitfalls if clicked including downloading malware and viruses. The BBB said if you suspect that someone is trying to scam you " DO NOT" click the link and always contact the carrier to ask about your package.

To report a scam to the BBB click the link below:

http://www.bbb.org/scamtracker

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Roads near Browning to remain closed through the night

    Roads near Browning to remain closed through the night

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 5:29 PM EST2018-02-13 22:29:52 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.   

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.   

  • UPDATE: Shooting suspect facing additional charge

    UPDATE: Shooting suspect facing additional charge

    A shooting happened on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 this morning. GFPD says the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims' denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or7 times" according to the victim. Their car was hit twice. The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car and was on his way to the police station.  GFPD officers inte...

    A shooting happened on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 this morning. GFPD says the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims' denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or7 times" according to the victim. Their car was hit twice. The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car and was on his way to the police station.  GFPD officers inte...

  • BBB warns consumers of shipping scams

    BBB warns consumers of shipping scams

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 1:34 PM EST2018-02-14 18:34:18 GMT

    The Better Business Bureau warns consumers that scammers are using names like DHL, United States Postal Service, and even FedEx to steal your money.

    The Better Business Bureau warns consumers that scammers are using names like DHL, United States Postal Service, and even FedEx to steal your money.

  • Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Monday, February 12 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-02-13 03:39:43 GMT

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

  • Great Falls Emergency Services enacts new protocols

    Great Falls Emergency Services enacts new protocols

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 11:41 PM EST2018-02-14 04:41:38 GMT

    After 2 years of research, new protocols have been put in place for Great Falls Emergency Services.

    After 2 years of research, new protocols have been put in place for Great Falls Emergency Services.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Mother Nature hammers the Hi Line

    Mother Nature hammers the Hi Line

    Blackfeet Law Enforcement has told us some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect it to only be open temporarily.  

    Blackfeet Law Enforcement has told us some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect it to only be open temporarily.  

  • UPDATE: Shooting suspect facing additional charge

    UPDATE: Shooting suspect facing additional charge

    A shooting happened on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 this morning. GFPD says the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims' denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or7 times" according to the victim. Their car was hit twice. The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car and was on his way to the police station.  GFPD officers inte...

    A shooting happened on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 this morning. GFPD says the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims' denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or7 times" according to the victim. Their car was hit twice. The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car and was on his way to the police station.  GFPD officers inte...

  • Roads near Browning to remain closed through the night

    Roads near Browning to remain closed through the night

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 5:29 PM EST2018-02-13 22:29:52 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.   

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.   

  • Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Levi Johnson identified as teacher involved with student

    Monday, February 12 2018 10:39 PM EST2018-02-13 03:39:43 GMT

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

    One Great Falls Public School Teacher has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.