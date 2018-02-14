Graduation Matters Month in Cascade County

United Way of Cascade County is continuing to support our students, and the future of Montana, through the Graduation Matters initiative.

Organizer Gary Owen says the entire month is dedicated to working with students, ages elementary school through high school, so they can succeed academically and come out on top. According to United Way, the high school dropout rate has nearly been cut in half since the program began in 2008.

For more information, or to participate, visit their website.