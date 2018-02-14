Man accused of biting woman's cheek, headbutting her - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man accused of biting woman's cheek, headbutting her

GREAT FALLS -

A man is facing charges after a woman says he hit, bit, choked, and headbutted her before she convinced him to walk to Walmart where she could escape and scream for help. 

On February 13th, GFPD responded to a domestic disturbance outside of Walmart on the east end of Great Falls. 

Court documents state when officers arrived they noticed the victim and Billy Keith Rosten were arguing. The woman stated she and Rosten were arguing at an apartment earlier that night where he struck her in the face, bit her right cheek, and head-butted her. She also said, at one point, Rosten put both his hands around her neck and choked her, until she lost consciousness. 

After being unconscious momentarily, she tried to leave the apartment, but Rosten allegedly kept blocking the door. When she attempted to use her cell phone to call 911, he reportedly took it away.

According to the police report, the woman eventually convinced Rosten to walk to Walmart so she could escape. She states once she got out of the apartment, she yelled for help, while Rosten tried to stop and block the way. 

A witness told officers she observed the woman trying to escape and screaming for help when Rosten struck her twice with a closed fist. Police noted injuries consistent with the account of events. 

When officers spoke with Rosten, he denied striking the woman, but reportedly stated his "elbow had hit her ear while on the bed." He then went on to deny any other physical contact and said he was the victim because the woman had punched him in the face. According to the police report, they did not see any marks or swelling consistent with his statement.

Rosten has a pending case for a charge of Embezzlement. 

He is now being charged with Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member, Unlawful Restraint, and Criminal Destruction of or Tampering With a Communication Device.

The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $25,000 to run consecutively to his $50,000 bond in the Embezzlement case.

