Severe driving conditions along I-15

By Megan Lewis, News Producer
MDT is reporting severe driving conditions across Montana. 

Stretches from Shelby to Sweetgrass, and Vaughn through Great Falls into Ulm have been labeled as 'severe driving conditions'.

Parts of US Hwy 2 near Browning have been off and on closed throughout the day.  

Our weather team says this could last for quite a while.  

Click here for the latest road report from Montana Department of Transportation.

  Roads near Browning to remain closed through the night

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.   

  BBB warns consumers of shipping scams

    The Better Business Bureau warns consumers that scammers are using names like DHL, United States Postal Service, and even FedEx to steal your money.

  UPDATE: Shooting suspect facing additional charge

    A shooting happened on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 this morning. GFPD says the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims' denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or7 times" according to the victim. Their car was hit twice. The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car and was on his way to the police station.  GFPD officers inte...

  Weather wreaks havoc on Hi-Line

    Road conditions continue to be treacherous along the Hi-Line.  

  Mother Nature hammers the Hi Line

    Blackfeet Law Enforcement has told us some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect it to only be open temporarily.  

  Weather wreaks havoc on Hi-Line

    Road conditions continue to be treacherous along the Hi-Line.  

  Severe driving conditions along I-15

    MDT is reporting severe driving conditions across Montana.  

  Mother Nature hammers the Hi Line

    Blackfeet Law Enforcement has told us some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect it to only be open temporarily.  

  UPDATE: Shooting suspect facing additional charge

    A shooting happened on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 this morning. GFPD says the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims' denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or7 times" according to the victim. Their car was hit twice. The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car and was on his way to the police station.  GFPD officers inte...

