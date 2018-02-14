Weather wreaks havoc on Hi-Line - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Weather wreaks havoc on Hi-Line

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Lewis, News Producer
Connect

Road conditions continue to be treacherous along the Hi-Line.  Wednesday, Montana Dept. of Transportation shut down multiple roads in and around Browning and Havre.

Viewers reported seeing up to 6-foot snow drifts and some people couldn't even get out of their front door.

Snow plows have been waiting for an opportunity to start clearing roads but Mother Nature is not letting up.

"We have sent crews from great falls and the Kalispell area to come over and assist with that clearing we also brought in additional equipment and hope to have it open soon," said Brandi Hamilton, spokesperson for MDT.

It's not just the snow that's the problem, "the biggest problem we are having up there is the wind they had 70 mph "winds yesterday blowing and drifting snow, poor visibility and it became unsafe for crews to continue to work." said Hamilton

One thing they've continued to stress is once a road is closed, it's closed.  Meaning do not drive around the barricades.

Hamilton says, "not only can you become ticketed on a road that's closed but it is incredibly dangerous we close the roads for a reason and that's to protect the traveling public."

You can find the latest road conditions from MDT here.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Roads near Browning to remain closed through the night

    Roads near Browning to remain closed through the night

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 5:29 PM EST2018-02-13 22:29:52 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.   

    Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.   

  • BBB warns consumers of shipping scams

    BBB warns consumers of shipping scams

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 1:34 PM EST2018-02-14 18:34:18 GMT

    The Better Business Bureau warns consumers that scammers are using names like DHL, United States Postal Service, and even FedEx to steal your money.

    The Better Business Bureau warns consumers that scammers are using names like DHL, United States Postal Service, and even FedEx to steal your money.

  • UPDATE: Shooting suspect facing additional charge

    UPDATE: Shooting suspect facing additional charge

    A shooting happened on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 this morning. GFPD says the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims' denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or7 times" according to the victim. Their car was hit twice. The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car and was on his way to the police station.  GFPD officers inte...

    A shooting happened on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 this morning. GFPD says the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims' denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or7 times" according to the victim. Their car was hit twice. The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car and was on his way to the police station.  GFPD officers inte...

  • Weather wreaks havoc on Hi-Line

    Weather wreaks havoc on Hi-Line

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 9:24 PM EST2018-02-15 02:24:31 GMT

    Road conditions continue to be treacherous along the Hi-Line.  

    Road conditions continue to be treacherous along the Hi-Line.  

  • Mother Nature hammers the Hi Line

    Mother Nature hammers the Hi Line

    Blackfeet Law Enforcement has told us some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect it to only be open temporarily.  

    Blackfeet Law Enforcement has told us some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect it to only be open temporarily.  

  • NewsMore>>

  • Weather wreaks havoc on Hi-Line

    Weather wreaks havoc on Hi-Line

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 9:24 PM EST2018-02-15 02:24:31 GMT

    Road conditions continue to be treacherous along the Hi-Line.  

    Road conditions continue to be treacherous along the Hi-Line.  

  • Severe driving conditions along I-15

    Severe driving conditions along I-15

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 9:04 PM EST2018-02-15 02:04:49 GMT

    MDT is reporting severe driving conditions across Montana.  

    MDT is reporting severe driving conditions across Montana.  

  • Mother Nature hammers the Hi Line

    Mother Nature hammers the Hi Line

    Blackfeet Law Enforcement has told us some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect it to only be open temporarily.  

    Blackfeet Law Enforcement has told us some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect it to only be open temporarily.  

  • UPDATE: Shooting suspect facing additional charge

    UPDATE: Shooting suspect facing additional charge

    A shooting happened on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 this morning. GFPD says the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims' denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or7 times" according to the victim. Their car was hit twice. The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car and was on his way to the police station.  GFPD officers inte...

    A shooting happened on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 this morning. GFPD says the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims' denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or7 times" according to the victim. Their car was hit twice. The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car and was on his way to the police station.  GFPD officers inte...

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.