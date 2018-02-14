Weather wreaks havoc on Hi-Line

Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.
The Better Business Bureau warns consumers that scammers are using names like DHL, United States Postal Service, and even FedEx to steal your money.
A shooting happened on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 this morning. GFPD says the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims' denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or7 times" according to the victim. Their car was hit twice. The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car and was on his way to the police station. GFPD officers inte...
Road conditions continue to be treacherous along the Hi-Line.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement has told us some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect it to only be open temporarily.
Road conditions continue to be treacherous along the Hi-Line.
MDT is reporting severe driving conditions across Montana.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement has told us some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect it to only be open temporarily.
