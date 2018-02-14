Rocky Boy Enters District Tournament at #1 Seed - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Rocky Boy Enters District Tournament at #1 Seed

The District 1B tournament kicks off on Thursday, and the Rocky Boy Northern Stars get a bye the first day coming in as a #1 seed.

Last year, Rocky Boy took the district title before losing out in divisionals and missing a spot in the state tournament.

This year, the Northern Stars sit at 9-1 in conference play and they're determined to get to state, but first, the team wants to take care of business in the 1B.

"I feel real confident that we'll make it, hopefully go back to where we started - the championship, and hopefully defend our title," said senior guard Kordell Small.

"We've all got basically one goal in mind - get the district championship," added senior guard Ben Iron Eyes. "We've got to try to repeat and play the best basketball we could."

