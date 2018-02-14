Great Falls Emergency Services offers CPR Classes, says more peo - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls Emergency Services offers CPR Classes, says more people need training

There may come a time when youre walking down the street or even somewhere in your office when you run into someone having a heart attack. Unfortunately if a situation like this happens in great falls, latest statistics show fewer people know what to do.

One of the deficits of the Great Falls Area as far as cardiac arrest survivability is the lack of bystander CPR and use of an AED. This is actually a fairly crucial link in the chain of survival for a cardiac arrest victim, said Justin Grohs.

Great Falls Emergency Services noticed this and became an approved training site for the American Heart Association to teach CPR classes specifically with the public in mind.

We can provide the public, its called heart saver CPR training, said Grohs.

The course is not as intensive as first responders CPR, but it does teach you the basic skills needed which could help save a life.

If a bystander, family member, whoever can immediately start chest compressions, CPR, and if available use an AED it dramatically increases the survivability of that event, says Grohs.

If you want to sign up to take a class with Great Falls Emergency Services, they ask you to call their phone at 406- 453-5300.

