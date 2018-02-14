2/14: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

2/14: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores



Highlights and scores from the high school basketball games held on Wednesday, February 14th. 
  
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
  
District 10C at Shelby
  
First Round
  
Great Falls Central 70, Cascade 50
  
Heart Butte 92, Augusta 21
  
Sunburst 74, Simms 51
  
Valier 52, Power 45
  
District 9C at Havre
  
First Round
  
Chinook 60, Big Sandy 29
  
Fort Benton 70, Turner 63
  
Hays-Lodgepole 67, Box Elder 36
  
North Star 50, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 32
  
District 6C at Red Lodge
  
First Round
  
Bridger 64, Absarokee 49
  
Park City 65, Roberts 24
  
Plenty Coups 103, Broadview-Lavina 79
  
Reed Point-Rapelje 44, Harlowton 27
  
District 4C at Miles City
  
First Round
  
Wibaux 60, Custer-Hysham 40
  
Jordan 58, Ekalaka 41
  
Melstone 80, Northern Cheyenne 6
  
Terry 76, Broadus 49
  
District 3B at Colstrip
  
First Round
  
Forsyth 47, Baker 44
  
St. Labre 91, Lame Deer 87
  
District 3C at Glasgow
  
First Round
  
Dodson 50, Lustre Christian 48
  
Frazer 77, Nashua-Opheim (BKB-BKG) 66
  
District 2C at Sidney
  
Loser Out
  
Plentywood 61, Brockton 40
  
Richey-Lambert 53, Circle 46
  
Second Round
  
Fairview 56, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 29
  
Mon-Dak 46, Culbertson 25


GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
  
District 10C at Shelby
  
First Round
  
Heart Butte 70, Valier 57
  
Simms 48, Dutton-Brady 19
  
District 6C at Red Lodge
  
First Round
  
Absarokee 34, Reed Point-Rapelje 29
  
Harlowton 52, Roberts 22
  
District 4C at Miles City
  
First Round
  
Melstone 47, Terry 30
  
District 3B at Colstrip
  
First Round
  
Lame Deer 74, Lodge Grass 49
  
St. Labre 61, Baker 43

