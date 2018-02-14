2/14: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from the high school basketball games held on Wednesday, February 14th.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
District 10C at Shelby
First Round
Great Falls Central 70, Cascade 50
Heart Butte 92, Augusta 21
Sunburst 74, Simms 51
Valier 52, Power 45
District 9C at Havre
First Round
Chinook 60, Big Sandy 29
Fort Benton 70, Turner 63
Hays-Lodgepole 67, Box Elder 36
North Star 50, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 32
District 6C at Red Lodge
First Round
Bridger 64, Absarokee 49
Park City 65, Roberts 24
Plenty Coups 103, Broadview-Lavina 79
Reed Point-Rapelje 44, Harlowton 27
District 4C at Miles City
First Round
Wibaux 60, Custer-Hysham 40
Jordan 58, Ekalaka 41
Melstone 80, Northern Cheyenne 6
Terry 76, Broadus 49
District 3B at Colstrip
First Round
Forsyth 47, Baker 44
St. Labre 91, Lame Deer 87
District 3C at Glasgow
First Round
Dodson 50, Lustre Christian 48
Frazer 77, Nashua-Opheim (BKB-BKG) 66
District 2C at Sidney
Loser Out
Plentywood 61, Brockton 40
Richey-Lambert 53, Circle 46
Second Round
Fairview 56, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 29
Mon-Dak 46, Culbertson 25
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
District 10C at Shelby
First Round
Heart Butte 70, Valier 57
Simms 48, Dutton-Brady 19
District 6C at Red Lodge
First Round
Absarokee 34, Reed Point-Rapelje 29
Harlowton 52, Roberts 22
District 4C at Miles City
First Round
Melstone 47, Terry 30
District 3B at Colstrip
First Round
Lame Deer 74, Lodge Grass 49
St. Labre 61, Baker 43
