2/14: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from the high school basketball games held on Wednesday, February 14th.



BOYS PREP BASKETBALL



District 10C at Shelby



First Round



Great Falls Central 70, Cascade 50



Heart Butte 92, Augusta 21



Sunburst 74, Simms 51



Valier 52, Power 45



District 9C at Havre



First Round



Chinook 60, Big Sandy 29



Fort Benton 70, Turner 63



Hays-Lodgepole 67, Box Elder 36



North Star 50, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 32



District 6C at Red Lodge



First Round



Bridger 64, Absarokee 49



Park City 65, Roberts 24



Plenty Coups 103, Broadview-Lavina 79



Reed Point-Rapelje 44, Harlowton 27



District 4C at Miles City



First Round



Wibaux 60, Custer-Hysham 40



Jordan 58, Ekalaka 41



Melstone 80, Northern Cheyenne 6



Terry 76, Broadus 49



District 3B at Colstrip



First Round



Forsyth 47, Baker 44



St. Labre 91, Lame Deer 87



District 3C at Glasgow



First Round



Dodson 50, Lustre Christian 48



Frazer 77, Nashua-Opheim (BKB-BKG) 66



District 2C at Sidney



Loser Out



Plentywood 61, Brockton 40



Richey-Lambert 53, Circle 46



Second Round



Fairview 56, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 29



Mon-Dak 46, Culbertson 25



GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL



District 10C at Shelby



First Round



Heart Butte 70, Valier 57



Simms 48, Dutton-Brady 19



District 6C at Red Lodge



First Round



Absarokee 34, Reed Point-Rapelje 29



Harlowton 52, Roberts 22



District 4C at Miles City



First Round



Melstone 47, Terry 30



District 3B at Colstrip



First Round



Lame Deer 74, Lodge Grass 49



St. Labre 61, Baker 43