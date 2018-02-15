MDT closes highways to severe weather - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

MDT closes highways to severe weather

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

The Montana Department of Transportation has closed portions of Hwy 2 from Chester to Havre, a stretch of I-15  from the Canadian border to just north of Shelby, and Hwy 89 from Saint Mary to Browning. According to MDT road report map, those stretches of highways are seeing gusting winds and snow causing visibility to be very low.

Several highways have been list as "severe driving condition" around Great Falls and in the northern counties. MDT is urging travelers that if you do not have to be on the road please stay indoors but if you must hit the road check the MDT road report map. Remember snow and icy roads mixed with blowing snow are not ideal driving conditions.

We will continue to monitor the roads and weather conditions into the morning and will keep you updated on the latest closures in your area.

Drive Safe!  

