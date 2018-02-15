MDT closes highways to severe weather

Road conditions continue to be treacherous along the Hi-Line.
Montana Highway Patrol is reporting road closures all around Browning.
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Everett police say they arrested an 18-year-old student they believe was planning to shoot people at his high school. The Daily Herald reports that officers on Tuesday arrested Joshua Alexander O'Connor at ACES High School on attempted murder charges. Police say O'Connor's grandmother called 911 earlier Tuesday and that she showed them a journal where he allegedly drew up plans to shoot students and use homemade explosives at the school. &n...
Winter weather has caused some school delays for Thursday morning.
MDT is reporting severe driving conditions across Montana.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement has told us some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect it to only be open temporarily.
A shooting happened on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 this morning. GFPD says the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims' denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or7 times" according to the victim. Their car was hit twice. The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car and was on his way to the police station. GFPD officers inte...
