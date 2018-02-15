Hi-Line Hospitals are well prepared for blizzard conditions

The Hi-line has faced some brutal weather over the past few weeks from gusting wind to almost whiteout conditions. This raises the question "how first responders and emergency services dealing with the extreme weather?"

Turns out that officials at Northern Montana Hospital in Havre say they are not having as much trouble as one may think. They say the only issue they have run into is 2 employees having to call out because of road closures.

Christine Obresley, VP of Regulatory and Community services, said people on the Hi-Line are pretty hardy people and they were pretty well prepared for winter weather. She says that all hospitals throughout the nation have emergency plans active whenever harsh weather is expected.