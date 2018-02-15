School bus carrying children slides off road

A school bus carrying 8 students drove off the side of the road due to the nasty weather conditions Wednesday. This all happening on highway 287 near mile marker 47, just 12 miles north of Augusta. The Teton County Sheriff's office tells us they received a call for assistance from the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's office, and once they got there they found the bus on the side of the road heading southbound. The bus was from the Augusta school district and Sheriff Keith Van Setten said he is thankful that is wasn't worse.

Setten said, "that storm hit quite hard and sudden and visibility was horrendous at best but no injuries, fortunately. Lewis and Clark County deputies and other motorist were able to get everybody from the bus on to individual cars and they caravaned back to Augusta.

Setton said, they also responded to several other stranded vehicles on that stretch of highway 287 and like all state and local officials are saying, stay indoors if you do not have to be out.

