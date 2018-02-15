School bus carrying children slides off road - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

School bus carrying children slides off road

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

A school bus carrying 8 students drove off the side of the road due to the nasty weather conditions Wednesday. This all happening on highway 287 near mile marker 47, just 12 miles north of Augusta. The Teton County Sheriff's office tells us they received a call for assistance from the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's office, and once they got there they found the bus on the side of the road heading southbound. The bus was from the Augusta school district and Sheriff Keith Van Setten said he is thankful that is wasn't worse.

Setten said, "that storm hit quite hard and sudden and visibility was horrendous at best but no injuries, fortunately. Lewis and Clark County deputies and other motorist were able to get everybody from the bus on to individual cars and they caravaned back to Augusta.

Setton said, they also responded to several other stranded vehicles on that stretch of highway 287 and like all state and local officials are saying, stay indoors if you do not have to be out.
 

  • Weather wreaks havoc on Hi-Line

    Road conditions continue to be treacherous along the Hi-Line.  

  • Severe driving conditions along I-15

    MDT is reporting severe driving conditions across Montana.  

  • Mother Nature hammers the Hi Line

    Blackfeet Law Enforcement has told us some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect it to only be open temporarily.  

  • UPDATE: Shooting suspect facing additional charge

    A shooting happened on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 this morning. GFPD says the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims' denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or7 times" according to the victim. Their car was hit twice. The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car and was on his way to the police station.  GFPD officers inte...

