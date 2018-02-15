Tickets still available for "Art Competing for Causes" - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Tickets still available for "Art Competing for Causes"

It’s almost time for the most magical time of the year in Great Falls: Western Art Week! On Thursday’s Community Spotlight, we highlight one auction that is giving back to several organizations throughout Central Montana.

The “Art Competing for Causes” will be taking place during the “Footprints on the Trail” Art Show on March 17th at the Holiday Inn in Great Falls. The art preview and silent auction kicks off at 5:00pm, the quick finish starts at 6:00pm, and the live auction begins at 7:00pm.

Money raised during the event will help benefit the Grizz Biz Kids, Hobson BPA, and Breast Cancer Awareness throughout Great Falls.

Several individual ticket sales are still available, as well as tables. To purchase tickets, call 406-868-9649, or visit their website. If you’re not interested in taking advantage of appetizers and wine, you can always walk around and enjoy the auctions, or participate in them, for free.

  • Weather wreaks havoc on Hi-Line

    Road conditions continue to be treacherous along the Hi-Line.  

  • Severe driving conditions along I-15

    MDT is reporting severe driving conditions across Montana.  

  • Mother Nature hammers the Hi Line

    Blackfeet Law Enforcement has told us some of the roads are open near Browning and Cut Bank, however, they expect it to only be open temporarily.  

  • UPDATE: Shooting suspect facing additional charge

    A shooting happened on the 700 block of 4th Ave NW at approximately 3:30 this morning. GFPD says the suspect drove up to the victims' car and accused them of having a stolen purse. When the victims' denied having the purse, the suspect shot at the vehicle "6 or7 times" according to the victim. Their car was hit twice. The victim called GFPD and told them the suspect was following him in their car and was on his way to the police station.  GFPD officers inte...

