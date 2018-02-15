Tickets still available for "Art Competing for Causes"

It’s almost time for the most magical time of the year in Great Falls: Western Art Week! On Thursday’s Community Spotlight, we highlight one auction that is giving back to several organizations throughout Central Montana.

The “Art Competing for Causes” will be taking place during the “Footprints on the Trail” Art Show on March 17th at the Holiday Inn in Great Falls. The art preview and silent auction kicks off at 5:00pm, the quick finish starts at 6:00pm, and the live auction begins at 7:00pm.

Money raised during the event will help benefit the Grizz Biz Kids, Hobson BPA, and Breast Cancer Awareness throughout Great Falls.

Several individual ticket sales are still available, as well as tables. To purchase tickets, call 406-868-9649, or visit their website. If you’re not interested in taking advantage of appetizers and wine, you can always walk around and enjoy the auctions, or participate in them, for free.