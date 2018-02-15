Maclean Animal Adoption Center pays off debt after 13 months - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Maclean Animal Adoption Center pays off debt after 13 months

Posted: Updated:

The Maclean Animal Adoption Center has some big news today, they officially paid off all of their debt from building the shelter. Here’s the crazy thing, they did it in 13 months.

Thanks to the Cameron family who donated more than a half a million dollars, the shelter now is virtually debt free. The adoption center says this is a huge milestone for them.

The committee worked really hard for this to raise these funds. we are so grateful to Nancy Cameron, her brother and sister are here and they have contributed greatly to our success, said Gene Thayer.

There is also another big change for the adoption center now that they are debt free. The building will now be called the Cameron Animal Rescue Pavilion, named after the family who helped them.

Do know the adoption center will still be called the Maclean Animal Adoption Center, just the building will be named after the Cameron family.

