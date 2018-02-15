No delays or cancellations in Great falls despite emergency travel notice

Great Falls Public Schools remained open today with no delays, even during an emergency travel only notice issued by Sheriff Bob Edwards.



Great Falls Public Schools said nothing, their Facebook page had no updates. So school was still on despite the warning going until about 8 a.m. this morning when Sheriff Edwards lifted the travel notice.



“I put out the advisory, you know at first I put out a warning, hey its bad out there, try not to travel if you don’t have to. As it got going and I saw road closures here, and then the civil emergency notice came out I thought well ill put a notice out for emergency travel only,” said Sheriff Bob Edwards.



That notice had parents in the area concerned for kid’s safety getting to school.



“We don’t live too far so we were close enough to walk. But other kids pulling in, seeing the bus drop them off was surprising,” said Sherman Banks.

We even spoke to some kids as they were walking home from school today. Many of them said they were surprised they had school today.

After numerous calls to Great Falls Public Schools today they finally came back with an answer to why there wasn’t a delay or cancellation.

Simply, they said there were no weather concerns early this morning as it was clear, there was no wind, and the temperatures were above zero. they said they followed their standard protocol for determining if it is safe for the kids or not to go to school



Sheriff Edwards says even though there was a travel notice in place, it ultimately is the school's decision.



“My position as sheriff is an advisor when it comes to things like this. I just want people to be safe.”