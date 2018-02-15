2/15: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from basketball games held on Thursday, February 15th.



BOYS BASKETBALL



Billings Senior 75, Billings West 69



Kalispell Glacier 49, Missoula Big Sky 36



Laurel 48, Glendive 35



Missoula Hellgate 67, Kalispell Flathead 50



Missoula Sentinel 53, Helena 48



Northwest A at Ronan



First Round



Ronan 64, Columbia Falls 52



Southwestern A at Hamilton



First Round



Dillon 44, Corvallis 25



District 1B at Conrad



First Round



Choteau 68, Conrad 41



Fairfield 58, Cut Bank 42



District 2B at Wolf Point



First Round



Glasgow 63, Harlem 50



District 3B at Colstrip



Semifinal



Colstrip 84, St. Labre 50



Lodge Grass 90, Forsyth 45



District 4B at Huntley Project



First Round



Columbus 61, Huntley Project 56



Shepherd 46, Red Lodge 38



District 5B at Belgrade



First Round



Manhattan 58, Jefferson (Boulder) 50



Whitehall 56, Townsend 44



District 3C at Glasgow



Semifinal



Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 68, Frazer 61



Scobey 80, Dodson 20



District 4C at Miles City



Loser Out



Broadus 46, Ekalaka 41



Custer-Hysham 73, Northern Cheyenne 66



Semifinal



Melstone 77, Wibaux 48



District 6C at Red Lodge



Loser Out



Absarokee 59, Broadview-Lavina 53



Harlowton 75, Roberts 65



Semifinal



Bridger 67, Plenty Coups 61



Park City 44, Reed Point-Rapelje 21



District 8C at Great Falls



First Round



Belt 52, Geraldine/Highwood 31



Denton-Geyser-Stanford 66, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 47



Winnett-Grass Range 44, Roy-Winifred 31



District 9C at Havre



Loser Out



Box Elder 52, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 35



Turner 65, Big Sandy 63



District 9C at Havre



Semifinal



Chinook 59, Fort Benton 41



District 10C at Shelby



Loser Out



Simms 75, Dutton-Brady 58



Semifinal



Heart Butte 82, Valier 39



Sunburst 62, Great Falls Central 59



District 11C at Manhattan Christian



First Round



West Yellowstone 45, Shields Valley 42, OT



White Sulphur Springs 70, Lone Peak 50



District 12C at Butte (Maroon)



First Round



Drummond 61, Sheridan 15



Ennis 53, Harrison-Willow Creek 48



Twin Bridges 74, Lima 26



District 13C at Frenchtown



First Round



Lincoln 55, Clark Fork 43



Victor 53, Valley Christian 49



District 14C at Pablo



First Round



Charlo 61, Hot Springs 35



Noxon 61, Two Eagle River 55



GIRLS BASKETBALL



Billings West 51, Billings Senior 50



Helena 49, Missoula Sentinel 46



Kalispell Flathead 36, Missoula Hellgate 32



Kalispell Glacier 49, Missoula Big Sky 31



Northwest A at Ronan



First Round



Libby 38, Polson 22



Ronan 48, Whitefish 43



Southwestern A at Hamilton



First Round



Dillon 49, Stevensville 35



Frenchtown 30, Corvallis 20



District 1B at Conrad



First Round



Choteau 30, Conrad 25



Shelby 69, Cut Bank 50



District 2B at Wolf Point



First Round



Malta 56, Glasgow 40



District 3B at Colstrip



Semifinal



Colstrip 50, Lame Deer 34



St. Labre 43, Forsyth 35



District 4B at Huntley Project



First Round



Joliet 61, Huntley Project 58, OT



Red Lodge 42, Shepherd 28



District 5B at Belgrade



First Round



Big Timber 57, Manhattan 34



Jefferson (Boulder) 39, Whitehall 26



District 2C at Sidney



Loser Out



Bainville 39, Circle 22



Second Round



Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 52, Richey-Lambert 29



Plentywood 61, Culbertson 29



District 3C at Glasgow



First Round



Frazer 86, Dodson 60



District 4C at Miles City



First Round



Northern Cheyenne 60, Broadus 43



Wibaux 44, Custer-Hysham 18



District 6C at Red Lodge



First Round



Bridger 38, Park City 13



Plenty Coups 67, Broadview-Lavina 18



District 8C at Great Falls



First Round



Belt 76, Centerville 4



Roy-Winifred 56, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 38



Winnett-Grass Range 57, Geraldine/Highwood 27



District 9C at Havre



First Round



Box Elder 66, Big Sandy 25



Chester-Joplin-Inverness 42, North Star 36



Fort Benton 70, Chinook 25



Turner 51, Hays-Lodgepole 32



District 10C at Shelby



First Round



Great Falls Central def. Augusta, forfeit



Power 49, Cascade 47



District 10C at Shelby



Loser Out



Dutton-Brady 32, Sunburst 30



District 11C at Manhattan Christian



First Round



Lone Peak 43, Gardiner 36



White Sulphur Springs 44, West Yellowstone 34



District 12C at Butte (Maroon)



First Round



Drummond 62, Sheridan 21



Phillipsburg 51, Lima 16



Twin Bridges 47, Harrison-Willow Creek 7



District 13C at Frenchtown



First Round



Lincoln 74, Valley Christian 33



Seeley-Swan 60, Victor 15



District 14C at Pablo



First Round



St. Regis 37, Noxon 28