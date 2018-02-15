2/15: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from basketball games held on Thursday, February 15th.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Billings Senior 75, Billings West 69
Kalispell Glacier 49, Missoula Big Sky 36
Laurel 48, Glendive 35
Missoula Hellgate 67, Kalispell Flathead 50
Missoula Sentinel 53, Helena 48
Northwest A at Ronan
First Round
Ronan 64, Columbia Falls 52
Southwestern A at Hamilton
First Round
Dillon 44, Corvallis 25
District 1B at Conrad
First Round
Choteau 68, Conrad 41
Fairfield 58, Cut Bank 42
District 2B at Wolf Point
First Round
Glasgow 63, Harlem 50
District 3B at Colstrip
Semifinal
Colstrip 84, St. Labre 50
Lodge Grass 90, Forsyth 45
District 4B at Huntley Project
First Round
Columbus 61, Huntley Project 56
Shepherd 46, Red Lodge 38
District 5B at Belgrade
First Round
Manhattan 58, Jefferson (Boulder) 50
Whitehall 56, Townsend 44
District 3C at Glasgow
Semifinal
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 68, Frazer 61
Scobey 80, Dodson 20
District 4C at Miles City
Loser Out
Broadus 46, Ekalaka 41
Custer-Hysham 73, Northern Cheyenne 66
Semifinal
Melstone 77, Wibaux 48
District 6C at Red Lodge
Loser Out
Absarokee 59, Broadview-Lavina 53
Harlowton 75, Roberts 65
Semifinal
Bridger 67, Plenty Coups 61
Park City 44, Reed Point-Rapelje 21
District 8C at Great Falls
First Round
Belt 52, Geraldine/Highwood 31
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 66, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 47
Winnett-Grass Range 44, Roy-Winifred 31
District 9C at Havre
Loser Out
Box Elder 52, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 35
Turner 65, Big Sandy 63
District 9C at Havre
Semifinal
Chinook 59, Fort Benton 41
District 10C at Shelby
Loser Out
Simms 75, Dutton-Brady 58
Semifinal
Heart Butte 82, Valier 39
Sunburst 62, Great Falls Central 59
District 11C at Manhattan Christian
First Round
West Yellowstone 45, Shields Valley 42, OT
White Sulphur Springs 70, Lone Peak 50
District 12C at Butte (Maroon)
First Round
Drummond 61, Sheridan 15
Ennis 53, Harrison-Willow Creek 48
Twin Bridges 74, Lima 26
District 13C at Frenchtown
First Round
Lincoln 55, Clark Fork 43
Victor 53, Valley Christian 49
District 14C at Pablo
First Round
Charlo 61, Hot Springs 35
Noxon 61, Two Eagle River 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Billings West 51, Billings Senior 50
Helena 49, Missoula Sentinel 46
Kalispell Flathead 36, Missoula Hellgate 32
Kalispell Glacier 49, Missoula Big Sky 31
Northwest A at Ronan
First Round
Libby 38, Polson 22
Ronan 48, Whitefish 43
Southwestern A at Hamilton
First Round
Dillon 49, Stevensville 35
Frenchtown 30, Corvallis 20
District 1B at Conrad
First Round
Choteau 30, Conrad 25
Shelby 69, Cut Bank 50
District 2B at Wolf Point
First Round
Malta 56, Glasgow 40
District 3B at Colstrip
Semifinal
Colstrip 50, Lame Deer 34
St. Labre 43, Forsyth 35
District 4B at Huntley Project
First Round
Joliet 61, Huntley Project 58, OT
Red Lodge 42, Shepherd 28
District 5B at Belgrade
First Round
Big Timber 57, Manhattan 34
Jefferson (Boulder) 39, Whitehall 26
District 2C at Sidney
Loser Out
Bainville 39, Circle 22
Second Round
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 52, Richey-Lambert 29
Plentywood 61, Culbertson 29
District 3C at Glasgow
First Round
Frazer 86, Dodson 60
District 4C at Miles City
First Round
Northern Cheyenne 60, Broadus 43
Wibaux 44, Custer-Hysham 18
District 6C at Red Lodge
First Round
Bridger 38, Park City 13
Plenty Coups 67, Broadview-Lavina 18
District 8C at Great Falls
First Round
Belt 76, Centerville 4
Roy-Winifred 56, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 38
Winnett-Grass Range 57, Geraldine/Highwood 27
District 9C at Havre
First Round
Box Elder 66, Big Sandy 25
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 42, North Star 36
Fort Benton 70, Chinook 25
Turner 51, Hays-Lodgepole 32
District 10C at Shelby
First Round
Great Falls Central def. Augusta, forfeit
Power 49, Cascade 47
District 10C at Shelby
Loser Out
Dutton-Brady 32, Sunburst 30
District 11C at Manhattan Christian
First Round
Lone Peak 43, Gardiner 36
White Sulphur Springs 44, West Yellowstone 34
District 12C at Butte (Maroon)
First Round
Drummond 62, Sheridan 21
Phillipsburg 51, Lima 16
Twin Bridges 47, Harrison-Willow Creek 7
District 13C at Frenchtown
First Round
Lincoln 74, Valley Christian 33
Seeley-Swan 60, Victor 15
District 14C at Pablo
First Round
St. Regis 37, Noxon 28
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.