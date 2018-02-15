2/15: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

2/15: High School Basketball Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from basketball games held on Thursday, February 15th.

  
BOYS BASKETBALL
  
Billings Senior 75, Billings West 69
  
Kalispell Glacier 49, Missoula Big Sky 36
  
Laurel 48, Glendive 35
  
Missoula Hellgate 67, Kalispell Flathead 50
  
Missoula Sentinel 53, Helena 48
  
Northwest A at Ronan
  
First Round
  
Ronan 64, Columbia Falls 52
  
Southwestern A at Hamilton
  
First Round
  
Dillon 44, Corvallis 25
  
District 1B at Conrad
  
First Round
  
Choteau 68, Conrad 41
  
Fairfield 58, Cut Bank 42
  
District 2B at Wolf Point
  
First Round
  
Glasgow 63, Harlem 50
  
District 3B at Colstrip
  
Semifinal
  
Colstrip 84, St. Labre 50
  
Lodge Grass 90, Forsyth 45
  
District 4B at Huntley Project
  
First Round
  
Columbus 61, Huntley Project 56
  
Shepherd 46, Red Lodge 38
  
District 5B at Belgrade
  
First Round
  
Manhattan 58, Jefferson (Boulder) 50
  
Whitehall 56, Townsend 44
  
District 3C at Glasgow
  
Semifinal
  
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 68, Frazer 61
  
Scobey 80, Dodson 20
  
District 4C at Miles City
  
Loser Out
  
Broadus 46, Ekalaka 41
  
Custer-Hysham 73, Northern Cheyenne 66
  
Semifinal
  
Melstone 77, Wibaux 48
  
District 6C at Red Lodge
  
Loser Out
  
Absarokee 59, Broadview-Lavina 53
  
Harlowton 75, Roberts 65
  
Semifinal
  
Bridger 67, Plenty Coups 61
  
Park City 44, Reed Point-Rapelje 21
  
District 8C at Great Falls
  
First Round
  
Belt 52, Geraldine/Highwood 31
  
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 66, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 47
  
Winnett-Grass Range 44, Roy-Winifred 31
  
District 9C at Havre
  
Loser Out
  
Box Elder 52, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 35
  
Turner 65, Big Sandy 63
  
District 9C at Havre
  
Semifinal
  
Chinook 59, Fort Benton 41
  
District 10C at Shelby
  
Loser Out
  
Simms 75, Dutton-Brady 58
  
Semifinal
  
Heart Butte 82, Valier 39
  
Sunburst 62, Great Falls Central 59
  
District 11C at Manhattan Christian
  
First Round
  
West Yellowstone 45, Shields Valley 42, OT
  
White Sulphur Springs 70, Lone Peak 50
  
District 12C at Butte (Maroon)
  
First Round
  
Drummond 61, Sheridan 15
  
Ennis 53, Harrison-Willow Creek 48
  
Twin Bridges 74, Lima 26
  
District 13C at Frenchtown
  
First Round
  
Lincoln 55, Clark Fork 43
  
Victor 53, Valley Christian 49
  
District 14C at Pablo
  
First Round
  
Charlo 61, Hot Springs 35
  
Noxon 61, Two Eagle River 55
  
GIRLS BASKETBALL
  
Billings West 51, Billings Senior 50
  
Helena 49, Missoula Sentinel 46
  
Kalispell Flathead 36, Missoula Hellgate 32
  
Kalispell Glacier 49, Missoula Big Sky 31
  
Northwest A at Ronan
  
First Round
  
Libby 38, Polson 22
  
Ronan 48, Whitefish 43
  
Southwestern A at Hamilton
  
First Round
  
Dillon 49, Stevensville 35
  
Frenchtown 30, Corvallis 20
  
District 1B at Conrad
  
First Round
  
Choteau 30, Conrad 25
  
Shelby 69, Cut Bank 50
  
District 2B at Wolf Point
  
First Round
  
Malta 56, Glasgow 40
  
District 3B at Colstrip
  
Semifinal
  
Colstrip 50, Lame Deer 34
  
St. Labre 43, Forsyth 35
  
District 4B at Huntley Project
  
First Round
  
Joliet 61, Huntley Project 58, OT
  
Red Lodge 42, Shepherd 28
  
District 5B at Belgrade
  
First Round
  
Big Timber 57, Manhattan 34
  
Jefferson (Boulder) 39, Whitehall 26
  
District 2C at Sidney
  
Loser Out
  
Bainville 39, Circle 22
  
Second Round
  
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 52, Richey-Lambert 29
  
Plentywood 61, Culbertson 29
  
District 3C at Glasgow
  
First Round
  
Frazer 86, Dodson 60
  
District 4C at Miles City
  
First Round
  
Northern Cheyenne 60, Broadus 43
  
Wibaux 44, Custer-Hysham 18
  
District 6C at Red Lodge
  
First Round
  
Bridger 38, Park City 13
  
Plenty Coups 67, Broadview-Lavina 18
  
District 8C at Great Falls
  
First Round
  
Belt 76, Centerville 4
  
Roy-Winifred 56, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 38
  
Winnett-Grass Range 57, Geraldine/Highwood 27
  
District 9C at Havre
  
First Round
  
Box Elder 66, Big Sandy 25
  
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 42, North Star 36
  
Fort Benton 70, Chinook 25
  
Turner 51, Hays-Lodgepole 32
  
District 10C at Shelby
  
First Round
  
Great Falls Central def. Augusta, forfeit
  
Power 49, Cascade 47
  
District 10C at Shelby
  
Loser Out
  
Dutton-Brady 32, Sunburst 30
  
District 11C at Manhattan Christian
  
First Round
  
Lone Peak 43, Gardiner 36
  
White Sulphur Springs 44, West Yellowstone 34
  
District 12C at Butte (Maroon)
  
First Round
  
Drummond 62, Sheridan 21
  
Phillipsburg 51, Lima 16
  
Twin Bridges 47, Harrison-Willow Creek 7
  
District 13C at Frenchtown
  
First Round
  
Lincoln 74, Valley Christian 33
  
Seeley-Swan 60, Victor 15
  
District 14C at Pablo
  
First Round
  
St. Regis 37, Noxon 28

