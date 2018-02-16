MHP responds to nearly 100 incidents across MT

UPDATE: 1:30 PM

As of 1:30 Friday afternoon Montana Highway Patrol has responded to 79 incidents across Montana. Most of the accidents reported do not involve injuries or were slide-offs, however, others were not so lucky.

As for this mornings crash near the Vaughn exit on I-15, the driver involved rolled the vehicle 1 1/2 times after hitting a patch of ice. While initial reports said he was pinned under the vehicle MHP came back to say he was not pinned and was out of the vehicle when they arrived.

The driver refused medical treatment and was even given a ride home.

Montana Highway Patrol has already responded to 15 accidents across the state from 7:20 am - 8:55 am Friday. At the Vaughn exit on I-15, a crash was reported just before 8:00 am that left one person pinned underneath a vehicle.

Mercy Flight was seen in the area but no word on their condition or exactly what happened.

Our reporter on the scene said roads were clear on the way out to the Vaughn exit but blowing and drifting snow made it very difficult to see.

US Hwy 2 from Hingham to Havre is reported as severe. Hwy 89 from St Mary to Kiowa remains closed.

As always stay safe and don't travel if you don't have to.