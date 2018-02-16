MHP responds to nearly 100 incidents across MT - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

MHP responds to nearly 100 incidents across MT

Posted: Updated:
By Megan Lewis, News Producer
Connect

UPDATE: 1:30 PM

As of 1:30 Friday afternoon Montana Highway Patrol has responded to 79 incidents across Montana.  Most of the accidents reported do not involve injuries or were slide-offs, however, others were not so lucky.

As for this mornings crash near the Vaughn exit on I-15, the driver involved rolled the vehicle 1 1/2 times after hitting a patch of ice.  While initial reports said he was pinned under the vehicle MHP came back to say he was not pinned and was out of the vehicle when they arrived.

The driver refused medical treatment and was even given a ride home.

Montana Highway Patrol has already responded to 15 accidents across the state from 7:20 am - 8:55 am Friday.  At the Vaughn exit on I-15, a crash was reported just before 8:00 am that left one person pinned underneath a vehicle. 

Mercy Flight was seen in the area but no word on their condition or exactly what happened.

Our reporter on the scene said roads were clear on the way out to the Vaughn exit but blowing and drifting snow made it very difficult to see.

US Hwy 2 from Hingham to Havre is reported as severe.  Hwy 89 from St Mary to Kiowa remains closed. 

As always stay safe and don't travel if you don't have to.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • MHP responds to nearly 100 incidents across MT

    MHP responds to nearly 100 incidents across MT

    Friday, February 16 2018 3:35 PM EST2018-02-16 20:35:50 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol has already responded to 15 accidents across the state from 7:20 am - 8:55 am Friday.  

    Montana Highway Patrol has already responded to 15 accidents across the state from 7:20 am - 8:55 am Friday.  

  • College locked down after reports of shots fired

    College locked down after reports of shots fired

    Friday, February 16 2018 1:33 PM EST2018-02-16 18:33:35 GMT

    The Latest on reports of shots fired at a Washington state community college (all times local):    9:51 a.m.    Local police and the Washington State Patrol have responded to a report of shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.   

    The Latest on reports of shots fired at a Washington state community college (all times local):    9:51 a.m.    Local police and the Washington State Patrol have responded to a report of shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.   

  • The Latest: Militia says school shooting suspect was member

    The Latest: Militia says school shooting suspect was member

    Thursday, February 15 2018 2:17 PM EST2018-02-15 19:17:50 GMT

    The leader of a white nationalist militia says Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was a member of his group and participated in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee.    

    The leader of a white nationalist militia says Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was a member of his group and participated in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee.    

  • School bus carrying children slides off road

    School bus carrying children slides off road

    Thursday, February 15 2018 7:29 PM EST2018-02-16 00:29:59 GMT
    A school bus carrying 8 students drove off the side of the road due to the nasty weather conditions Wednesday. This all happening on highway 287 near mile marker 47, just 12 miles north of Augusta. The Teton County Sheriff's office tells us they received a call for assistance from the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's office, and once they got there they found the bus on the side of the road heading southbound. The bus was from the Augusta school district and Sheriff Keith Van Setten s...
    A school bus carrying 8 students drove off the side of the road due to the nasty weather conditions Wednesday. This all happening on highway 287 near mile marker 47, just 12 miles north of Augusta. The Teton County Sheriff's office tells us they received a call for assistance from the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's office, and once they got there they found the bus on the side of the road heading southbound. The bus was from the Augusta school district and Sheriff Keith Van Setten s...

  • No delays or cancellations in Great falls despite emergency travel notice

    No delays or cancellations in Great falls despite emergency travel notice

    Thursday, February 15 2018 10:10 PM EST2018-02-16 03:10:59 GMT
    Great Falls Public Schools remained open today with no delays, even during an emergency travel only notice issued by Sheriff Bob Edwards. Great Falls Public Schools said nothing, their Facebook page had no updates. So school was still on despite the warning going until about 8 a.m. this morning when Sheriff Edwards lifted the travel notice. “I put out the advisory, you know at first I put out a warning, hey its bad out there, try not to travel if you don’t have to. As it...
    Great Falls Public Schools remained open today with no delays, even during an emergency travel only notice issued by Sheriff Bob Edwards. Great Falls Public Schools said nothing, their Facebook page had no updates. So school was still on despite the warning going until about 8 a.m. this morning when Sheriff Edwards lifted the travel notice. “I put out the advisory, you know at first I put out a warning, hey its bad out there, try not to travel if you don’t have to. As it...
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.