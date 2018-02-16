Icy roads causing a number of accidents

The Latest on reports of shots fired at a Washington state community college (all times local): 9:51 a.m. Local police and the Washington State Patrol have responded to a report of shots fired at a community college south of Seattle.

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida (all times local): 3:15 p.m. Florida Gov. Rick Scott is calling on FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign after discovering that the FBI failed to investigate a tip that the Florida school shooter could be plotting an attack. Scott on Friday sharply criticized the federal law enforcement agency, saying in a statement that the "FBI's failure to take acti...

Great Falls Public Schools remained open today with no delays, even during an emergency travel only notice issued by Sheriff Bob Edwards. Great Falls Public Schools said nothing, their Facebook page had no updates. So school was still on despite the warning going until about 8 a.m. this morning when Sheriff Edwards lifted the travel notice. “I put out the advisory, you know at first I put out a warning, hey its bad out there, try not to travel if you don’t have to. As it...