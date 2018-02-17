2/16: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

2/16: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from high school basketball games held on Friday, February 16th.


BOYS BASKETBALL
  
Bigfork 69, Missoula Loyola 45
  
Billings West 61, Butte 43
  
Great Falls 72, Bozeman 55
  
Great Falls Russell 72, Billings Skyview 43
  
Hardin 71, Belgrade 58
  
Lewistown (Fergus) 71, Livingston 44
  
Thompson Falls 73, Troy 37
  
Northwest A at Ronan
  
Semifinal
  
Polson 59, Libby 50
  
Ronan 72, Browning 60
  
Southwestern A at Hamilton
  
Semifinal
  
Butte Central 60, Frenchtown 47
  
Hamilton 48, Dillon 36
  
District 1B at Conrad
  
Semifinal
  
Rocky Boy 73, Fairfield 66
  
Shelby 68, Choteau 60
  
District 2B at Wolf Point
  
Semifinal
  
Malta 59, Wolf Point 38
  
Poplar 54, Glasgow 49
  
District 3B at Colstrip
  
Loser Out
  
Forsyth 75, Lame Deer 53
  
St. Labre 60, Baker 28
  
District 4B at Huntley Project
  
Semifinal
  
Joliet 61, Shepherd 56
  
Roundup 57, Columbus 32
  
District 5B at Belgrade
  
Semifinal
  
Big Timber 47, Whitehall 44
  
Three Forks 52, Manhattan 35
  
District 2C at Sidney
  
Loser Out
  
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 56, Plentywood 43
  
Richey-Lambert 44, Culbertson 35
  
Semifinal
  
Fairview 49, Savage 28
  
Mon-Dak 51, Bainville 38
  
District 3C at Glasgow
  
Loser Out
  
Dodson 72, Nashua-Opheim (BKB-BKG) 67
  
Frazer 62, Lustre Christian 48
  
Consolation Final
  
Frazer 54, Dodson 43
  
Championship
  
Scobey 74, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 41
  
District 4C at Miles City
  
Loser Out
  
Jordan 57, Custer-Hysham 36
  
Wibaux 67, Broadus 50
  
District 6C at Red Lodge
  
Loser Out
  
Plenty Coups 57, Harlowton 51
  
Reed Point-Rapelje 49, Absarokee 34
  
District 8C at Great Falls
  
Loser Out
  
Geraldine/Highwood 50, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 49
  
Semifinal
  
Belt 34, Winnett-Grass Range 24
  
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 76, Centerville 60
  
District 9C at Havre
  
Loser Out
  
Fort Benton 61, Box Elder 44
  
Hays-Lodgepole 79, Turner 69
  
Consolation Final
  
Fort Benton 68, Hays-Lodgepole 52
  
Championship
  
Chinook 62, North Star 53
  
District 10C at Shelby
  
Loser Out
  
Cascade 62, Simms 53
  
Power 78, Augusta 27
  
Valier 69, Cascade 41
  
Great Falls Central 70, Power 59
  
District 11C at Manhattan Christian
  
Semifinal
  
Gardiner 96, West Yellowstone 68
  
Manhattan Christian 84, White Sulphur Springs 21
  
District 12C at Butte (Maroon)
  
Loser Out
  
Harrison-Willow Creek 57, Sheridan 30
  
Semifinal
  
Drummond 54, Ennis 33
  
Twin Bridges 46, Phillipsburg 33
  
District 13C at Frenchtown
  
Loser Out
  
Seeley-Swan 66, Victor 22
  
Semifinal
  
Darby 60, Lincoln 47
  
District 14C at Pablo
  
Loser Out
  
Hot Springs 68, St. Regis 34
  
Semifinal
  
Arlee 64, Noxon 42
  
Plains 50, Charlo 33
  
GIRLS BASKETBALL
  
Billings West 40, Butte 33
  
Bozeman 46, Great Falls 22
  
Florence 54, Deer Lodge 41
  
Great Falls Russell 39, Billings Skyview 26
  
Hardin 64, Belgrade 39
  
Helena Capital 39, Kalispell Glacier 26
  
Lewistown (Fergus) 42, Livingston 36
  
Thompson Falls 45, Troy 43
  
Northwest A at Ronan
  
Semifinal
  
Browning 45, Libby 21
  
Columbia Falls 50, Ronan 18
  
Southwestern A at Hamilton
  
Semifinal
  
Dillon 46, Butte Central 43
  
Frenchtown 49, Hamilton 41
  
District 1B at Conrad
  
Semifinal
  
Fairfield 47, Shelby 41
  
Rocky Boy 41, Choteau 38
  
District 2B at Wolf Point
  
Semifinal
  
Poplar 51, Malta 33
  
Wolf Point 48, Harlem 38
  
District 3B at Colstrip
  
Loser Out
  
Forsyth 51, Lodge Grass 43
  
Lame Deer 52, Baker 41
  
District 4B at Huntley Project
  
Semifinal
  
Red Lodge 31, Columbus 27
  
Roundup 54, Joliet 32
  
District 5B at Belgrade
  
Semifinal
  
Three Forks 73, Big Timber 49
  
Townsend 36, Jefferson (Boulder) 26
  
District 2C at Sidney
  
Loser Out
  
Bainville 48, Richey-Lambert 42
  
Fairview 55, Culbertson 40
  
Semifinal
  
Plentywood 45, Mon-Dak 35
  
Savage 50, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 39
  
District 3C at Glasgow
  
Semifinal
  
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 60, Lustre Christian 45
  
Scobey 59, Frazer 30
  
District 4C at Miles City
  
Loser Out
  
Broadus 45, Custer-Hysham 31
  
Terry 58, Jordan 40
  
Semifinal
  
Ekalaka 47, Melstone 32
  
Wibaux 66, Northern Cheyenne 45
  
District 6C at Red Lodge
  
Loser Out
  
Park City 37, Broadview-Lavina 28
  
Reed Point-Rapelje 43, Roberts 15
  
Semifinal
  
Bridger 41, Plenty Coups 39
  
Harlowton 40, Absarokee 22
  
District 8C at Great Falls
  
Loser Out
  
Geraldine/Highwood 37, Centerville 32
  
Semifinal
  
Belt 70, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 28
  
Winnett-Grass Range 42, Roy-Winifred 27
  
District 9C at Havre
  
Loser Out
  
Chinook 46, Hays-Lodgepole 45
  
North Star 64, Big Sandy 24
  
Semifinal
  
Box Elder 67, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 27
  
Fort Benton 64, Turner 42
  
District 10C at Shelby
  
Loser Out
  
Cascade 62, Augusta 33
  
Valier 34, Dutton-Brady 32
  
Semifinal
  
Great Falls Central 53, Power 27
  
Simms 56, Heart Butte 48
  
District 11C at Manhattan Christian
  
Semifinal
  
Lone Peak 46, Shields Valley 42
  
Manhattan Christian 62, White Sulphur Springs 41
  
District 12C at Butte (Maroon)
  
Loser Out
  
Sheridan 60, Harrison-Willow Creek 48
  
Semifinal
  
Ennis 53, Phillipsburg 8
  
Twin Bridges 52, Drummond 32
  
District 13C at Frenchtown
  
Semifinal
  
Clark Fork 63, Lincoln 30
  
Seeley-Swan 48, Darby 33
  
District 14C at Pablo
  
Loser Out
  
Hot Springs 54, Two Eagle River 18
  
Semifinal
  
Charlo 46, Arlee 24
  
St. Regis 44, Plains 36
  

