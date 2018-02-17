2/16: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from high school basketball games held on Friday, February 16th.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bigfork 69, Missoula Loyola 45
Billings West 61, Butte 43
Great Falls 72, Bozeman 55
Great Falls Russell 72, Billings Skyview 43
Hardin 71, Belgrade 58
Lewistown (Fergus) 71, Livingston 44
Thompson Falls 73, Troy 37
Northwest A at Ronan
Semifinal
Polson 59, Libby 50
Ronan 72, Browning 60
Southwestern A at Hamilton
Semifinal
Butte Central 60, Frenchtown 47
Hamilton 48, Dillon 36
District 1B at Conrad
Semifinal
Rocky Boy 73, Fairfield 66
Shelby 68, Choteau 60
District 2B at Wolf Point
Semifinal
Malta 59, Wolf Point 38
Poplar 54, Glasgow 49
District 3B at Colstrip
Loser Out
Forsyth 75, Lame Deer 53
St. Labre 60, Baker 28
District 4B at Huntley Project
Semifinal
Joliet 61, Shepherd 56
Roundup 57, Columbus 32
District 5B at Belgrade
Semifinal
Big Timber 47, Whitehall 44
Three Forks 52, Manhattan 35
District 2C at Sidney
Loser Out
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 56, Plentywood 43
Richey-Lambert 44, Culbertson 35
Semifinal
Fairview 49, Savage 28
Mon-Dak 51, Bainville 38
District 3C at Glasgow
Loser Out
Dodson 72, Nashua-Opheim (BKB-BKG) 67
Frazer 62, Lustre Christian 48
Consolation Final
Frazer 54, Dodson 43
Championship
Scobey 74, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 41
District 4C at Miles City
Loser Out
Jordan 57, Custer-Hysham 36
Wibaux 67, Broadus 50
District 6C at Red Lodge
Loser Out
Plenty Coups 57, Harlowton 51
Reed Point-Rapelje 49, Absarokee 34
District 8C at Great Falls
Loser Out
Geraldine/Highwood 50, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 49
Semifinal
Belt 34, Winnett-Grass Range 24
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 76, Centerville 60
District 9C at Havre
Loser Out
Fort Benton 61, Box Elder 44
Hays-Lodgepole 79, Turner 69
Consolation Final
Fort Benton 68, Hays-Lodgepole 52
Championship
Chinook 62, North Star 53
District 10C at Shelby
Loser Out
Cascade 62, Simms 53
Power 78, Augusta 27
Valier 69, Cascade 41
Great Falls Central 70, Power 59
District 11C at Manhattan Christian
Semifinal
Gardiner 96, West Yellowstone 68
Manhattan Christian 84, White Sulphur Springs 21
District 12C at Butte (Maroon)
Loser Out
Harrison-Willow Creek 57, Sheridan 30
Semifinal
Drummond 54, Ennis 33
Twin Bridges 46, Phillipsburg 33
District 13C at Frenchtown
Loser Out
Seeley-Swan 66, Victor 22
Semifinal
Darby 60, Lincoln 47
District 14C at Pablo
Loser Out
Hot Springs 68, St. Regis 34
Semifinal
Arlee 64, Noxon 42
Plains 50, Charlo 33
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Billings West 40, Butte 33
Bozeman 46, Great Falls 22
Florence 54, Deer Lodge 41
Great Falls Russell 39, Billings Skyview 26
Hardin 64, Belgrade 39
Helena Capital 39, Kalispell Glacier 26
Lewistown (Fergus) 42, Livingston 36
Thompson Falls 45, Troy 43
Northwest A at Ronan
Semifinal
Browning 45, Libby 21
Columbia Falls 50, Ronan 18
Southwestern A at Hamilton
Semifinal
Dillon 46, Butte Central 43
Frenchtown 49, Hamilton 41
District 1B at Conrad
Semifinal
Fairfield 47, Shelby 41
Rocky Boy 41, Choteau 38
District 2B at Wolf Point
Semifinal
Poplar 51, Malta 33
Wolf Point 48, Harlem 38
District 3B at Colstrip
Loser Out
Forsyth 51, Lodge Grass 43
Lame Deer 52, Baker 41
District 4B at Huntley Project
Semifinal
Red Lodge 31, Columbus 27
Roundup 54, Joliet 32
District 5B at Belgrade
Semifinal
Three Forks 73, Big Timber 49
Townsend 36, Jefferson (Boulder) 26
District 2C at Sidney
Loser Out
Bainville 48, Richey-Lambert 42
Fairview 55, Culbertson 40
Semifinal
Plentywood 45, Mon-Dak 35
Savage 50, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 39
District 3C at Glasgow
Semifinal
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 60, Lustre Christian 45
Scobey 59, Frazer 30
District 4C at Miles City
Loser Out
Broadus 45, Custer-Hysham 31
Terry 58, Jordan 40
Semifinal
Ekalaka 47, Melstone 32
Wibaux 66, Northern Cheyenne 45
District 6C at Red Lodge
Loser Out
Park City 37, Broadview-Lavina 28
Reed Point-Rapelje 43, Roberts 15
Semifinal
Bridger 41, Plenty Coups 39
Harlowton 40, Absarokee 22
District 8C at Great Falls
Loser Out
Geraldine/Highwood 37, Centerville 32
Semifinal
Belt 70, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 28
Winnett-Grass Range 42, Roy-Winifred 27
District 9C at Havre
Loser Out
Chinook 46, Hays-Lodgepole 45
North Star 64, Big Sandy 24
Semifinal
Box Elder 67, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 27
Fort Benton 64, Turner 42
District 10C at Shelby
Loser Out
Cascade 62, Augusta 33
Valier 34, Dutton-Brady 32
Semifinal
Great Falls Central 53, Power 27
Simms 56, Heart Butte 48
District 11C at Manhattan Christian
Semifinal
Lone Peak 46, Shields Valley 42
Manhattan Christian 62, White Sulphur Springs 41
District 12C at Butte (Maroon)
Loser Out
Sheridan 60, Harrison-Willow Creek 48
Semifinal
Ennis 53, Phillipsburg 8
Twin Bridges 52, Drummond 32
District 13C at Frenchtown
Semifinal
Clark Fork 63, Lincoln 30
Seeley-Swan 48, Darby 33
District 14C at Pablo
Loser Out
Hot Springs 54, Two Eagle River 18
Semifinal
Charlo 46, Arlee 24
St. Regis 44, Plains 36
