2/16: Friday Night Frenzy Highlights & Scores

Highlights and scores from high school basketball games held on Friday, February 16th.



BOYS BASKETBALL



Bigfork 69, Missoula Loyola 45



Billings West 61, Butte 43



Great Falls 72, Bozeman 55



Great Falls Russell 72, Billings Skyview 43



Hardin 71, Belgrade 58



Lewistown (Fergus) 71, Livingston 44



Thompson Falls 73, Troy 37



Northwest A at Ronan



Semifinal



Polson 59, Libby 50



Ronan 72, Browning 60



Southwestern A at Hamilton



Semifinal



Butte Central 60, Frenchtown 47



Hamilton 48, Dillon 36



District 1B at Conrad



Semifinal



Rocky Boy 73, Fairfield 66



Shelby 68, Choteau 60



District 2B at Wolf Point



Semifinal



Malta 59, Wolf Point 38



Poplar 54, Glasgow 49



District 3B at Colstrip



Loser Out



Forsyth 75, Lame Deer 53



St. Labre 60, Baker 28



District 4B at Huntley Project



Semifinal



Joliet 61, Shepherd 56



Roundup 57, Columbus 32



District 5B at Belgrade



Semifinal



Big Timber 47, Whitehall 44



Three Forks 52, Manhattan 35



District 2C at Sidney



Loser Out



Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 56, Plentywood 43



Richey-Lambert 44, Culbertson 35



Semifinal



Fairview 49, Savage 28



Mon-Dak 51, Bainville 38



District 3C at Glasgow



Loser Out



Dodson 72, Nashua-Opheim (BKB-BKG) 67



Frazer 62, Lustre Christian 48



Consolation Final



Frazer 54, Dodson 43



Championship



Scobey 74, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 41



District 4C at Miles City



Loser Out



Jordan 57, Custer-Hysham 36



Wibaux 67, Broadus 50



District 6C at Red Lodge



Loser Out



Plenty Coups 57, Harlowton 51



Reed Point-Rapelje 49, Absarokee 34



District 8C at Great Falls



Loser Out



Geraldine/Highwood 50, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 49



Semifinal



Belt 34, Winnett-Grass Range 24



Denton-Geyser-Stanford 76, Centerville 60



District 9C at Havre



Loser Out



Fort Benton 61, Box Elder 44



Hays-Lodgepole 79, Turner 69



Consolation Final



Fort Benton 68, Hays-Lodgepole 52



Championship



Chinook 62, North Star 53



District 10C at Shelby



Loser Out



Cascade 62, Simms 53



Power 78, Augusta 27



Valier 69, Cascade 41



Great Falls Central 70, Power 59



District 11C at Manhattan Christian



Semifinal



Gardiner 96, West Yellowstone 68



Manhattan Christian 84, White Sulphur Springs 21



District 12C at Butte (Maroon)



Loser Out



Harrison-Willow Creek 57, Sheridan 30



Semifinal



Drummond 54, Ennis 33



Twin Bridges 46, Phillipsburg 33



District 13C at Frenchtown



Loser Out



Seeley-Swan 66, Victor 22



Semifinal



Darby 60, Lincoln 47



District 14C at Pablo



Loser Out



Hot Springs 68, St. Regis 34



Semifinal



Arlee 64, Noxon 42



Plains 50, Charlo 33



GIRLS BASKETBALL



Billings West 40, Butte 33



Bozeman 46, Great Falls 22



Florence 54, Deer Lodge 41



Great Falls Russell 39, Billings Skyview 26



Hardin 64, Belgrade 39



Helena Capital 39, Kalispell Glacier 26



Lewistown (Fergus) 42, Livingston 36



Thompson Falls 45, Troy 43



Northwest A at Ronan



Semifinal



Browning 45, Libby 21



Columbia Falls 50, Ronan 18



Southwestern A at Hamilton



Semifinal



Dillon 46, Butte Central 43



Frenchtown 49, Hamilton 41



District 1B at Conrad



Semifinal



Fairfield 47, Shelby 41



Rocky Boy 41, Choteau 38



District 2B at Wolf Point



Semifinal



Poplar 51, Malta 33



Wolf Point 48, Harlem 38



District 3B at Colstrip



Loser Out



Forsyth 51, Lodge Grass 43



Lame Deer 52, Baker 41



District 4B at Huntley Project



Semifinal



Red Lodge 31, Columbus 27



Roundup 54, Joliet 32



District 5B at Belgrade



Semifinal



Three Forks 73, Big Timber 49



Townsend 36, Jefferson (Boulder) 26



District 2C at Sidney



Loser Out



Bainville 48, Richey-Lambert 42



Fairview 55, Culbertson 40



Semifinal



Plentywood 45, Mon-Dak 35



Savage 50, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 39



District 3C at Glasgow



Semifinal



Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 60, Lustre Christian 45



Scobey 59, Frazer 30



District 4C at Miles City



Loser Out



Broadus 45, Custer-Hysham 31



Terry 58, Jordan 40



Semifinal



Ekalaka 47, Melstone 32



Wibaux 66, Northern Cheyenne 45



District 6C at Red Lodge



Loser Out



Park City 37, Broadview-Lavina 28



Reed Point-Rapelje 43, Roberts 15



Semifinal



Bridger 41, Plenty Coups 39



Harlowton 40, Absarokee 22



District 8C at Great Falls



Loser Out



Geraldine/Highwood 37, Centerville 32



Semifinal



Belt 70, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 28



Winnett-Grass Range 42, Roy-Winifred 27



District 9C at Havre



Loser Out



Chinook 46, Hays-Lodgepole 45



North Star 64, Big Sandy 24



Semifinal



Box Elder 67, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 27



Fort Benton 64, Turner 42



District 10C at Shelby



Loser Out



Cascade 62, Augusta 33



Valier 34, Dutton-Brady 32



Semifinal



Great Falls Central 53, Power 27



Simms 56, Heart Butte 48



District 11C at Manhattan Christian



Semifinal



Lone Peak 46, Shields Valley 42



Manhattan Christian 62, White Sulphur Springs 41



District 12C at Butte (Maroon)



Loser Out



Sheridan 60, Harrison-Willow Creek 48



Semifinal



Ennis 53, Phillipsburg 8



Twin Bridges 52, Drummond 32



District 13C at Frenchtown



Semifinal



Clark Fork 63, Lincoln 30



Seeley-Swan 48, Darby 33



District 14C at Pablo



Loser Out



Hot Springs 54, Two Eagle River 18



Semifinal



Charlo 46, Arlee 24



St. Regis 44, Plains 36

