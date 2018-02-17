Discovering the Future from Great Falls High

The Great Falls High choir director, Patrick Ryan is playing a new tune, thanks to the GFPSF Discovery Grant program. He surprised his students with last August when they were awarded $6,000 dollars for a brand new baby grand piano.

He said, "they walked in on the first day of school and saw this instrument and fell in love from the get-go."

Patrick said the old piano the choir had just wasn't doing the job. The old one put out old flat sounding tunes while the new one is putting out the nice crisp sound.

Some may think that it's not much but students say with this new piano not only does the quality of sound increases but it brings there voices together more than ever.

