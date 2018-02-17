Discovering the Future from Great Falls High

The Great Falls High choir director, Patrick Ryan is playing a new tune, thanks to the GFPSF Discovery Grant program. He surprised his students with last August when they were awarded $6,000 dollars for a brand new baby grand piano.
He said, "they walked in on the first day of school and saw this instrument and fell in love from the get-go." Patrick said the old piano the choir had just wasn't doing the job. The old one put out old flat sounding tunes while the new one is putting out the nice crisp sound.
Some may think that it's not much but students say with this new piano not only does the quality of sound increases but it brings there voices together more than ever.
Paul Joseph Laverdure is charged with aggravated assault after her is accused of beating a man. Police say when the arrived to the 900 block of 2nd Ave South they found a man who was unresponsive, and appeared to be choking on his own blood. Police say he was beaten so bad that both of his eyes were swollen shut and had a busted lip. Police said Laverdure showed up to the scene shortly after them with bloody knuckles and blood on his clothes. Police said last...
In light of the recent shootings, KFBB wanted to find out how much of a role anti-terrorism measures come into play when it comes to building schools. We spoke with the architects behind the new Giant Springs Elementary school here in Great Falls to find out. Tim Peterson, an architect for LPW, said since Sandy Hook they have seen a spike in schools wanting that extra feel of security. To ensure that architects are even getting involved in taking active shooter courses to get t...
Join the National Alliance on Mental Health for their upcoming free program offered to folks throughout Central Montana. The two classes, both peer-to-peer and family-to-family, will discuss a range of support, education and advocacy for those with mental illness. Some potential disorders of discussion include: major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, borderline personality disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder,...
Montana Highway Patrol and Cascade County Sheriffs were busy Friday morning responding to an average of about 15 accidents per hour according to the MHP incident website. Just before 8 a.m. Friday morning there were reports of a person stuck underneath a vehicle near the exit for Vaughn on I-15 -. After speaking with MHP they tell us he was not pinned but did lose control of his car after sliding on some ice. The driver refused medical treatment and was given a ride home. Then...
Every year it seems as if the winters get harsher and harsher here in Montana, this year the National Weather Service said we're off to a record start. The Great Falls area has seen the second snowiest winter on record, we have already seen at just over 60 inches of snow since July 1st of last year. They said numbers will definitely go up for almost everyone across the state over the weekend. They said its always great to be prepared for any type of weather no matter what time of th...
