Senior Standout: Rocky Boy's Ben Iron Eyes

Standing at 6'1", it's not hard to imagine that Ben Iron Eyes is a force to watch out for on the court.

"He brings it every game. He's there and one of the guys I can count on to do the little things that I ask of him," said Northern Stars head boys basketball coach Adam Demontiney. "Get a big block, get a big rebound, maybe get a deflection. Ben's a special player and it's been an honor to coach him."

Ben's quiet but powerful influence has lead Rocky Boy to be one of the toughest teams in Class B. After winning the District title last year, the team is pushing to shine in Divisionals this week in Glasgow. But the reason behind Ben's determination goes far beyond the sport of basketball.

"We're just playing for our brother, Dakoda Horse GrayBoy," explained senior guard Kordell Small. "He's one of, all of our best friends. We lost him in late June."

"It was kind of a tragic accident over the summer," Coach Demontiney explained. "He got into a car wreck. He was just a kid that was a joy to be around."

"Just wanted to come out and dedicate it [the season] for him," said Iron Eyes "That's what's been pushing us. Mainly that, having him on our mind. Keeping him there with us. Pretty much the one pushing, that's why I'm going."

With a stellar season, it's easy to think that Dakoda would be proud of Ben - who rose above the trial to drop multiple 20+ point games and lead his team to success this year. Now, the ultimate goal is to do what hasn't been done since 2010 - help bring a Class B State Title back to Chippewa-Cree country.