Pet of the week: Remington

This week KFBB is featuring Remington as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Remington is a 2 and a half you old, small lab mix who is very outgoing, has a lot of energy, and loves to be around people.

He is very playful and energetic so he would do well in a family that can walk him regularly or have a yard to play in, said Erin Doran

His playful and outgoing character means he likes to always have a person around.

He doesnt love to be alone, he would probably do fine outside during the day while youre at work but he loves attention and he loves people so he would do best in a place where he can be around people all the time, said Doran.

Wanting to be around people is a good thing, as Remington does get along with most humans, you just might have to watch out with youngsters.

He is pretty rambunctious so he probably wouldnt do best around babies, but with the right training Im sure he would do fine with basically anybody, said Doran.

The adoption center says he also gets along well with dogs and cats, as long as the cat is okay with Remington wanting to play all the time.

If youre interested in adopting Remington you can head over to the adoption center at 900 25th Avenue northeast or you can call the center at 406-727-PETS.

