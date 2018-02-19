Teen accused of threatening school shooting arrested

The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate a missing inmate.
REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) - Police have arrested a 13-year-old Missouri boy accused of threatening to shoot up a school with an AK-47 in a video posted on social media.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the backcountry skier who went missing on Whitefish Mountain over the weekend. Dr. Jonathan Scott Torgerson, 62, of Columbia Falls, was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:15 PM.
Paul Joseph Laverdure is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly severely beating a man.
Join the National Alliance on Mental Health for their upcoming free program offered to folks throughout Central Montana. The two classes, both peer-to-peer and family-to-family, will discuss a range of support, education and advocacy for those with mental illness. Some potential disorders of discussion include: major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, borderline personality disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder,...
