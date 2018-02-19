Teen accused of threatening school shooting arrested

The Great Falls High choir director, Patrick Ryan is playing a new tune, thanks to the GFPSF Discovery Grant program. He surprised his students with last August when they were awarded $6,000 dollars for a brand new baby grand piano. He said, "they walked in on the first day of school and saw this instrument and fell in love from the get-go." Patrick said the old piano the choir had just wasn't doing the job. The old one put out old flat sounding tunes while the new one is p...

