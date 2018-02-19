Cold temperatures causing problems for ranchers

We are in the middle of calving season here in Montana and cold temperatures are creating extra work for ranchers.

Ranchers at the Willow Creek Ranch in Belt are currently waiting on more than 300 cows to give birth. As it stands right now they are seeing between 20-30 births per day, and the cold temperatures are not helping.

"It makes it tougher when it gets below zero, or even below 20 degrees," said Ranch Manager Todd Prosser. "It's a lot more work for us because we have to run them to the barn."

When giving birth, cows have to be taken to the barn to avoid the cold temperatures. This is a busy task, because ranchers have to check their cows frequently 24 hours a day.

With so many pregnant cows, and a demand for warmth, the barns can also overcrowd. This creates a problem, because newborns only get to spend a few hours inside.

Ranchers tell me that they are hoping for warmer temperatures soon.