Local Business Spotlight: Five Loaves

Five Loaves Coffeehouse and Bakery is pretty well known for their delectable baked goods and gourmet coffee, but what people might not know is early in their start, the owner almost had to stop the business.
Jonathan Martin has a gluten intolerance which made things difficult for him working in the bakery.
“I was not symptomatic earlier in life but once we opened, I think the time spent 13 hours a day in the bakery breathing the air, and then eating some of the baked goods was enough to produce symptoms,” said Jonathan Martin.
For Martin, he turned his intolerance into a strength for his business.
“As time went on and we started seeing more people having those symptoms we then started producing some gluten-free products,” said Martin
They have a range of baked goods which are gluten-free, including muffins, scones, macaroons, lemon bars, quiches, and even more, are in the works.
As gluten free products don’t usually sell to people who aren’t intolerant, Martin does some good with the leftover food.
“When we have anything leftover I take it to the church I attend. A couple of the young men there are gluten intolerant and every time we walk up to the door its, do you have anything left over,” said Martin.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate a missing inmate.
REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) - Police have arrested a 13-year-old Missouri boy accused of threatening to shoot up a school with an AK-47 in a video posted on social media.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the backcountry skier who went missing on Whitefish Mountain over the weekend. Dr. Jonathan Scott Torgerson, 62, of Columbia Falls, was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:15 PM.
Paul Joseph Laverdure is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly severely beating a man.
Join the National Alliance on Mental Health for their upcoming free program offered to folks throughout Central Montana. The two classes, both peer-to-peer and family-to-family, will discuss a range of support, education and advocacy for those with mental illness. Some potential disorders of discussion include: major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, borderline personality disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder,...
