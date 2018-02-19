Local Business Spotlight: Five Loaves - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Local Business Spotlight: Five Loaves

Posted: Updated:

Five Loaves Coffeehouse and Bakery is pretty well known for their delectable baked goods and gourmet coffee, but what people might not know is early in their start, the owner almost had to stop the business.

Jonathan Martin has a gluten intolerance which made things difficult for him working in the bakery.

I was not symptomatic earlier in life but once we opened, I think the time spent 13 hours a day in the bakery breathing the air, and then eating some of the baked goods was enough to produce symptoms, said Jonathan Martin.

For Martin, he turned his intolerance into a strength for his business.

As time went on and we started seeing more people having those symptoms we then started producing some gluten-free products, said Martin

They have a range of baked goods which are gluten-free, including muffins, scones, macaroons, lemon bars, quiches, and even more, are in the works.

As gluten free products dont usually sell to people who arent intolerant, Martin does some good with the leftover food.

When we have anything leftover I take it to the church I attend. A couple of the young men there are gluten intolerant and every time we walk up to the door its, do you have anything left over, said Martin.
 

