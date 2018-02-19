Be sure to clear snow from around fire hydrants

According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, it’s possible for them to not be able to fight fires adequately when the fire hydrants are buried by snow.
They do have maps of the general locations of hydrants in the city, but when one is buried, it could waste valuable minutes in an emergency.
"For us to be scrambling around looking for a hydrant while you’re expecting us to do our job, it’s just a less than ideal situation,” said Lt. Nate Schmidt.
Removal of snow around fire hydrants actually has guidelines set by the national fire protection association.
"In the winter months, it depicts a 3-foot radius around that fire hydrant, as well as a 5-foot path for us to get to."
GFFR says this is so they can easily reach the hydrant to unscrew it and get their fire hoses attached without having to dig out the hydrant.
Although this may take a couple more minutes of your time while you are shoveling, it could save a life.
"It may take some extra time to clear the hydrant but when your house is on fire or your neighbor’s house is on fire you're going to be so thankful you took the time to do that. If everyone can clear out their hydrants that would just be a tremendous help to us."
Lows in Butte are expected to drop to -27, with windchill taking it down to -35 degrees. That's about the same temperature as the reading at the Amundsen-Scott Station at the South Pole.
The Montana Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help to locate a missing inmate.
An 18-year-old Darby man is in custody after allegations related to a school shooting threat. Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says Maclean William Kayser, 18, is booked on charges of assault with a weapon.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the backcountry skier who went missing on Whitefish Mountain over the weekend. Dr. Jonathan Scott Torgerson, 62, of Columbia Falls, was reported missing on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 7:15 PM.
The following schools are closed or delayed due to weather and road conditions:
Join the National Alliance on Mental Health for their upcoming free program offered to folks throughout Central Montana. The two classes, both peer-to-peer and family-to-family, will discuss a range of support, education and advocacy for those with mental illness. Some potential disorders of discussion include: major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, borderline personality disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder,...
