Be sure to clear snow from around fire hydrants

According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, its possible for them to not be able to fight fires adequately when the fire hydrants are buried by snow.

They do have maps of the general locations of hydrants in the city, but when one is buried, it could waste valuable minutes in an emergency.

"For us to be scrambling around looking for a hydrant while youre expecting us to do our job, its just a less than ideal situation, said Lt. Nate Schmidt.
 

Removal of snow around fire hydrants actually has guidelines set by the national fire protection association.

"In the winter months, it depicts a 3-foot radius around that fire hydrant, as well as a 5-foot path for us to get to."

GFFR says this is so they can easily reach the hydrant to unscrew it and get their fire hoses attached without having to dig out the hydrant.

Although this may take a couple more minutes of your time while you are shoveling, it could save a life.

"It may take some extra time to clear the hydrant but when your house is on fire or your neighbors house is on fire you're going to be so thankful you took the time to do that. If everyone can clear out their hydrants that would just be a tremendous help to us."

