Rocky Boy Girls 1B Championship Reactions

Winning a district championship is always emotional but taking down a historically dominant team can add even more meaning; that was the case for the Rocky Boy girls after they defeated the defending state champion, Fairfield Eagles. For them, facing Fairfield was like facing a giant.



"That dates back to a year ago when of course the eventual state champion," said Rocky Boy head coach, Cameron McCormick. "Fairfield to us was like a giant and.. you know, maybe spiritually, emotionally, more-so than physically but it seemed like we couldn't overcome them and.. with that in mind.. shared the story of the ancient times of actually David and Goliath, the ancient text and so for us to overcome a dynasty such as Fairfield with Coach Gordon.. its a breakthrough..."