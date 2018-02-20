Carroll Women's Basketball One Win Away

Carroll women’s basketball needs one home win this week to clinch the outright Frontier Conference championship.

The 11th-ranked Saints already clinched at least a share of their first title since 2004-05 last week. Junior center Hannah Dean earned Frontier Conference Player of the Week honors after leading the Saints to a pair of road wins.

“It feels great. A lot of people counted us out. That was kind of the theme this year. We wanted to prove ourselves. Our motto is: Why not us? We went out and did the job and we’re gonna try and get it outright this week,” said Hannah Dean.

“The big thing for us is just the energy that we bring to the floor, the energy that our bench brings, and just really focusing on being a great teammate. I think when our kids changed their focus to those things that we had full control over the rest of their game started coming and pretty soon I think we were gelling better as a team,” said Rachelle Sayers.

The Saints host Lewis-Clark State on Thursday and then UM-Western for “Senior Night” on Saturday with both games set for a 5:30 tip-off.