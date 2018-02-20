Rep. Gianforte on Parkland Shooting

The case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen, in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence.

In light of the recent shootings, KFBB wanted to find out how much of a role anti-terrorism measures come into play when it comes to building schools. We spoke with the architects behind the new Giant Springs Elementary school here in Great Falls to find out. Tim Peterson, an architect for LPW, said since Sandy Hook they have seen a spike in schools wanting that extra feel of security. To ensure that architects are even getting involved in taking active shooter courses to get t...