Snowed in along the hi line

This winter the hi-line is getting slammed with snowstorm after snowstorm. People are trapped in their homes as snowdrifts continue to grow.

And their supply of food and firewood have started to run dangerously low.

"See I can't go any further because I'll get stuck up there where you see a big pile of snow it's at least 14 feet deep right there," said George Hall.

This is a common scene on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. The roads are buried in snow.

Even those the Bureau of Indian Affairs takes care of.

Hall said when they are plowed the wind forces the snow back into place.

Then drifts become so high plows cannot even make it through.

"I had people calling me all morning saying they are outta wood up at Still smoking's they live just below the rail road tracks," said Hall.

Penny Marceau who lives east of Browning said elderly people are without wood to heat their home and even with four wheel drive, she said it is difficult to get around.

Pastor Calvin Hill with the Blackfeet United Methodist Church is working with the tribe and the community to help get supplies to rural areas.

"We are going to be setting up a emergency shelter providing food if needed at a large level and we have 6 truck load of fire wood coming in," said Hill.

Over in Havre the story is much the same.

The community is working together to clear roads, driveways, and roofs.

Neither the city of Havre nor the Blackfeet Tribal Council responded by air time on the question of their plan of action.

Click here in you are in need for help.